Hospital Lighting Market worth $7.03 Billion by 2021

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Hospital Lighting Market by Product (Troffers, Surface-mounted lights, Surgical lamps), Technology ( Fluorescent, LED, Renewable Energy) Application (Patient Wards & ICUs, Examination Rooms, Surgical Suites – Global Forecast to 2021”, The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, opportunities, and strategies impacting the hospital lighting market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The hospital lighting market is projected to reach USD 7.03 Billion by 2021 from USD 5.19 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2021. The major factors contributing to the growth of the global hospital lighting market include the increase in adoption of LED technology, increasing size of hospitals in Europe and North America and technological enhancement will offer new opportunities during the forecast period.

The report segments this market on the basis of product, technology, and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into segmented into troffers, surface-mounted lights, surgical lights and other products. In 2016, the troffer segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to increasing number of hospitals in Asian countries and surging adoption of LED based troffers in hospitals globally.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=207496480



Based on technology, the market is segmented into segmented into fluorescent, LED, renewable energy and other technologies. In 2016, the fluorescent segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to lowest cost and low operational cost. The average operational cost of a fluorescent bulb for 23 years is nearly USD 48 and the average cost per fluorescent bulb is approximately USD 2.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into patient wards & ICUs, examination rooms, surgical suites and other applications. The patient wards and ICUs segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The technical enhancements and increasing adoption of LED based fixtures in hospitals wards are the major factors driving growth of this application segment.

On the basis of geography, North America dominates the global hospital lighting market. Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by the technological advancements, government initiatives. For example, the development of Indigo-Clean a product by Kenall Manufacturing launched in 2015, using continuous environmental disinfection technology. Indigo-Clean features technology that continuously disinfects the environment. Such a technological advancement will drive the demand for lights in hospitals.

Prominent players in this market are General Electric Company (U.S.), Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (U.S.), Cree Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Zumtobel Group AG (Austria). Other players in this market include Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (Germany), and Trilux Lighting Ltd (U.K.).

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=207496480



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com