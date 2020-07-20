MBAF Names Ken Saltzman Principal of Information Technology

Miami, Florida, 2020-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Ken Saltzman has been named principal of information technology for MBAF, in addition to serving as the acting chief technology officer of the firm. The announcement was made by Tony Argiz, chairman and CEO of MBAF.

Saltzman, who is based in the firm’s Miami office, has been with the company for over 17 years. He is responsible for ensuring workflow across MBAF’s 13 offices remains uninterrupted for its more than 650 employees. Saltzman has a deep understanding of computer engineering and critical business software that allows him to perform a wide variety of tasks, including the maintenance and management of the firm’s complex server network as well as configuring its networking equipment.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought new technological challenges that required many of our employees to change the way they work,” said Argiz. “For years, Ken’s leadership as chief technology officer has helped MBAF stay ahead of the curve, and he stepped up to the plate once again to ensure our professionals remained connected and equipped during this unprecedented time.”

Throughout his career, Saltzman has earned more than ten Microsoft certifications, including Enterprise Administrator. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

“MBAF has grown into an international business, serving clients in more than 55 countries around the globe and with that growth came increasingly demanding technology needs,” said Stuart Rosenberg, principal at MBAF and president of WhiteOwl. “Ken’s work built the infrastructural backbone that helped this firm stand the test of time, I am thrilled to see where he takes us next.”

About MBAF

Now in its 50th year of operation, MBAF is ranked nationally as a Top 40 accounting and advisory firm by Accounting Today and has been named one of the Best of the Best firms in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting for the past 18 years consecutively, being chosen for demonstrating long-term consistency and exceptional performance, regardless of outside factors. Named a 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 South Florida Business Journal Best Places to Work finalist and a 2018 and 2017 Accounting Today Best Accounting Firm to Work For, MBAF is committed to creating an engaging and supportive workplace for its more than 650 highly qualified principals and employees. The MBAF team serves domestic and international clients across a broad range of industries and practices in more than 55 countries and all 50 states. Its offices are located in New York, Valhalla (Westchester, NY), Miami, Coral Gables, Naples, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Boca Raton, Boulder, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando, and India.

