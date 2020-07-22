Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Worth $790.1 Million | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Kidney/Renal Function Test Market by Product (Dipsticks, Reagents, Disposables), Type (Urine Test (Urine Protein, Microalbumin, Creatinine Clearance), Blood Test (Serum Creatinine, BUN)), End User -Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Global Kidney Function Test Market expected to reach USD 790.1 Million, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Based on product, the Renal Function Test Market is categorized into dipsticks, reagents, and disposables. The dipsticks segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market and is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the large share of the market include the cost-effectiveness of dipstick testing, which also accounts for its widespread application across the globe.

Based on type, the Kidney Function Test Market is segmented into urine tests and blood tests. Urine tests are further categorized into urine protein, creatinine clearance, and microalbumin tests. Similarly, blood tests are categorized into serum creatinine, glomerular filtration rate (GFR), and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) tests. The urine tests segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of the urine test segment can be attributed to the increasing usage of urine dipsticks analysis, the ease in sample collection compared to blood tests that can cause discomfort and swelling, and very low risk of infection due to sample collection.

Browse 90 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 126 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=40239083

Kidney Function Test Market Major Growth Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Disease

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertension

Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

Rise in Consumption of Alcohol

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global kidney function/renal function test market. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of hypertension, growing incidence of diabetes in the US, and increasing initiatives by the Canadian government for the treatment of kidney diseases.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=40239083

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The prominent players in the global kidney function/renal function test market are Abbott (US), Siemens (Germany), Sysmex (Japan), Beckman Coulter (US), Roche (Switzerland), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), URIT Medical (China), Nova Biomedical (US), ARKRAY (Japan), OPTI Medical (US), 77 Elektronika (Hungary), and Randox Laboratories (UK).