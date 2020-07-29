SSIS Components and dotConnect for Oracle Now Come with SSH Support

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software and world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, introduced support of SSH connections in the Direct mode in dotConnect for Oracle 9.12 and SSIS Data Flow Components 1.14.

Now users can connect both to on-premises Oracle and Oracle Database Cloud — a Database as a Service (DBaaS) solution from Oracle — via secure SSH protocol in the Direct connection mode. Devart products support public key and password SSH authentication and offer a number of connection string parameters to specify SSH user name and password or a private key and passphrase, acceptable ciphers, SSH host and port.

dotConnect for Oracle is a high-performance ORM enabled data provider for Oracle that builds on ADO.NET technology to present a complete solution for developing Oracle-based database applications. dotConnect goes beyond ordinary providers and offers the best Entity Framework and Entity Framework Core support, Direct Mode, visual ORM designer, and more.

Devart SSIS Data Flow Components for Oracle allow users to integrate Oracle data with other databases and cloud applications via SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS). They include optimized Oracle Source, Oracle Destination, and Oracle Lookup components and provide their own Oracle Connection Manager with lots of Oracle-specific connectivity features.

Learn more about the recent update at the vendor website — https://blog.devart.com/ssh-support-in-ssis-components-1-14-and-dotconnect-for-oracle-9-12.html

