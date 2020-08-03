Radiant Blinds Ltd. Offers Canopy or Awning Repairs and Recovery Service

London, United Kingdom, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Radiant Blinds Ltd., manufacturers and installers of bespoke blinds and awnings, are offering a full awning and canopy recovers and repairs service. Radiant is calling out to people who have an awning on their home, shop, restaurant, pub, office or school and it has seen better days or starting to look tired, then it might need an awning repair and recovery service.

Giving commercial or domestic awnings an overhaul

No matter what type of awning or canopy the client has, Radiant can carry out whatever is required to give it new life. Radiant can replace the dirty or torn material from their own wide range of fabrics. They can renew timber boxes or front laths which they will paint to the client’s chosen colour. They can replace broken or bent arms as well as motors and gearboxes. Radiant can also replace the lost remote control handsets which they can reprogram.

They even have their in-house signwriting department which can replicate any artwork the client can provide then for either the main cover or just the valance.

Updating the Shopfront

A shop that already has an existing awning and a client may not want to go to the expense of replacing the whole unit. If it is in working condition, Radiant can supply and fit a new cover. This overhaul will give the shop a complete makeover and make sure the shop stands out on the high street.

This is a more cost-effective way than having to replace the whole unit. There is nothing worse than seeing a business with a torn or tatty cover – because first impressions count and clients will be surprised at the difference Radiant can make.

About Radiant Blinds Ltd.

Radiant Blinds and Awnings (their brand name) help design, manufacture, recover and repair, and install awnings and blinds to homes, shops, restaurants, cafes, offices, and many other commercial establishments in the United Kingdom. Radiant does business in London, Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Hants, Dorset, Berkshire, Wilts, Oxfordshire, Bucks, Herts, Essex. If an awning frame has been hit by a delivery van, or a shop just needs a makeover, then call or contact Radiant on their contact page.