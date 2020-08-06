Decimal Point Analytics employees contribute prize money to feed the less privileged

Mumbai, India, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — Two teams of Decimal Point employees used their prize money to buy food supplies to support Mission30M by the Robin Hood Army.

Every organization is trying to tackle the current pandemic situation using creative solutions. The Talent management team at Decimal Point Analytics has been busy organizing multiple online activities to ensure that the team feels a certain sense of normalcy and belongingness. The idea was to ensure that there is a bonding between employees who have all been working remotely. The range of activities included quizzes, online drawing competition, video making contest, selfie with WFH setup, etc. The winners earned a cash award too.

Two of the teams decided to contribute this winning amount for a good cause in these trying times. They used the cash to buy rice locally from a farmer and then donate it to the Mission30M. Mission30M is the largest food relief effort by civic society to fight Covid-19. There has also been some more individual contribution by employees towards this effort.

Mission 30M is organized by the Robin Hood Army which is a volunteer based, zero-funds organization that works to get surplus food from restaurants and the community to serve the less fortunate people. As name suggest they intent to feed 30 Million citizens by 15th August 2020. Those who wish to contribute can find more details on their website https://robinhoodarmy.com/mission30m

About Decimal Point Analytics

Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research and analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.

Decimal Point Analytics has presence across four global locations including the United States, UK, and India.