Time Training Center Celebrates 27th Corporate Anniversary

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2020-Aug-19 — Time Training Centre in Abu Dhabi celebrates its 27th corporate anniversary on 16th August 2020.

While the company is stepping into its 28th year, collective celebrations have been canceled amidst the COVID 19 pandemic.

“We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our staff, associates, partners, students, and our expert faculties. We have dedicated ourselves over these 27 years to provide the highest standard of training to individuals and Corporates of all levels. Throughout 2020, we will be taking a look at where we started, what we have achieved, and what our plans are for the future.” remarked Mr. Sharafudin Mangalad, the Managing Director of the Time Training Center.

“Over the past years, we’ve had the opportunity to grow and learn from our very talented co-workers at the center. Although this year has been extremely bad for most of us due to the COVID 19, we’ve added many new courses and corporate training programs to our list.

We will, therefore, continue to employ professionals with rich industry experience as guides, to train students and provide them with the necessary career-enhancing tools and techniques.” he added.

The Center’s target market includes students with a high school diploma seeking to add technical and language skills to their knowledge base and professionals seeking to enhance their technical skills & managerial competency.

Being a leading organization that will hone and develop the human capital of Abu Dhabi in the field of Computer and Management education, Time Training Center is involved in fostering professional competencies with customized training programs at affordable prices.

On the occasion of the Anniversary celebrations, the Centre’s Academic Director Sameena Haseeb said, “We are passionate about making a difference to our student’s lives. We do this by providing affordable, accessible training programs that lead to an employment outcome.”

“Our courses are developed in conjunction with industry to ensure our students’ skills and knowledge is up to the mark that employers are looking for. All of our courses are reviewed regularly to ensure they remain current and aligned with industry demands.” She added.

To mark the 27th anniversary, the center is planning to bring many changes, new courses, and corporate training programs in the coming months.

About Time Training Center

Time Training Center (TTC) is a leading education institute in Abu Dhabi that focuses on providing quality education and training programs.TTC is accredited to Abu Dhabi Center for Technical Vocational Education & Training (ACTVET) with a specialization in Computer and Management Training programs. Operating in Abu Dhabi for the last 27 years, Time Training Center was previously known as Aptech Computer Education.

The Center has slowly but surely, established its name and brand value as a comprehensive and high-quality Management and Computer Training Center in Abu Dhabi. TTC has also secured strong loyalty from corporate companies and other associations with its holistic practical teaching approach. Given its established credentials, the Center now seeks to expand its services in Abu Dhabi and serve a larger number of students with its futuristic technology and Management programs.

For Further Information visit: www.timetraining.ae

Time Training Center

Office 203, ADCP Tower – B,

Behind City Seasons

Electra Street

Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates