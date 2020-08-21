Rehabilitation Equipment Market Worth $16.6 billion by 2025 | Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the global rehabilitation equipment market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing values with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2025 from USD 12.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Market Size Estimation;

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the global rehabilitation equipment market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various sub segments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

The revenue generated from the sale of rehabilitation equipment by leading players has been determined through primary and secondary research.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Recent Developments:

In January 2020, Medline Industries, Inc. (US) acquired Médi-Sélect (Canada), a medical and dental supplies distributor, to expand its geographical presence and position in the Quebec market.

In November 2019, GF Health Products, Inc. (US) launched the Lumex Clinical Care Recliner.

In January 2018, GF Health Products, Inc. (US) acquired Intensa, Inc. (US) This acquisition allowed GF Heath Products to expand its existing product portfolio in medical/laboratory seating, casework, furniture, and equipment.

Browse 190 market data Tables and 25 Figures spread through 175 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=194775519

The physical rehabilitation and training segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

On the basis of application, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into strength, endurance, and pain reduction; physical rehabilitation and training; and occupational rehabilitation and training. The physical rehabilitation and training segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders, and cerebrovascular diseases.

The therapy equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on product, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into therapy equipment, daily living aids, mobility equipment, exercise equipment, and body support devices. The therapy equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This segment is also projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of various injuries and chronic conditions.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194775519

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest market share. Factors such as supportive government initiatives for safe patient handling, rising geriatric population, and the high burden of chronic conditions are driving the growth of the European rehabilitation equipment market.

Key Market Players;

Prominent players in the market include Invacare Corporation (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Hill-Rom Services Inc. (US), Dynatronics Corporation (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Carex Health Brands, Inc. (US), Roma Medical (UK), Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), Etac AB (Sweden), Joerns Healthcare (US), Prism Medical UK (UK), EZ Way, Inc. (US), TecnoBody (Italy), Proxomed (Germany), Handicare (Sweden), Sunrise Medical (Germany), Enraf-Nonius (Netherlands), and Antano Group (Italy).