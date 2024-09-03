Mold Release Agent Market Insights: Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

The global mold release agent market size is expected to reach USD 3.15 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. As there is robust growth in construction industries, transportation, and manufacturing, there is a high demand for mold release agents in the market.  A mold release agent is a specialized lubricant designed to serve as a protective coating on the surface of a mold cavity. The primary purpose of this protective covering is to remove mold-associated parts efficiently from the concerned surface to prevent future damage. This facilitates a smooth demolding process and significantly reduces the risk of damaging the mold or the finished product. These products play a significant role in the manufacturing process. They are meticulously applied to the mold surface before the casting of the substrate, ensuring a seamless and efficient production cycle.

Unlike oil-based counterparts, this agent relies on water as the primary solvent, making it more environmentally friendly and safer for use in various industries, including food packaging, medical supplies, and automotive parts. It effectively prevents the adhesion of the molding material to the mold surface, enhancing the quality of the final product and prolonging the lifespan of the mold by reducing wear and tear. Moreover, cleaning off the finished product and mold is generally easier, supporting faster production cycles and reducing the need for harsh cleaning types.

 

The market is enhanced by the growth and expansion of personal care and cosmetics, paints and coatings, and other industries. Moreover, technological advances are improving the efficiency and effectiveness of products and thereby increasing the demand from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and manufacturing for high-quality finished products, and stringent environmental regulations that push for the development and use of eco-friendly, non-toxic release agents.

 

Mold Release Agent Market Report Highlights:

  • Based on type, the water-based agent segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 52.8% in 2023. A water-based product is a lubricating solution used in molding to ensure easy removal of the molded part from its mold without causing any damage.
  • Based on application, the composite-molding segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 31.07% in 2023. In composite molding, the product market is essential for efficiently separating the finished product from the mold.
  • Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for a 46.72% share in 2023. The region’s leading position is attributed to the rising automotive sector in Asia Pacific and due to the rising manufacturing plants in the region which are expected to drive the market.
  • In February 2024, Lanxess India announced the completion of the expansion of the Rhenodiv production plant at the Jhagadia site. The company’s Rhein Chemie business unit has increased production to meet the growing demand in the Asian and Indian Subcontinent tire and rubber goods markets. Rhenodiv release agents are solvent-free, water-based, and free of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making them environmentally friendly.

 

Mold Release Agent Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the taurine supplements market based on the type, application, and region:

  • Mold Release Agent Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Water-based
    • Solvent-based
    • Other Types
  • Mold Release Agent Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Die Casting
    • PU Molding
    • Rubber Molding
    • Composite Molding
    • Plastic Molding
    • Wood Composite & Panel Pressing
    • Concrete
    • Other Applications
  • Mold Release Agent Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
  • Central & South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa

List of Key Players in the Mold Release Market

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Dow
  • Henkel AG
  • Lanxess AG
  • Freudenberg SE
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Michelman Inc.
  • Marbocote Ltd.
  • McGee Industries Ltd.
  • Miller-Stephenson Inc.

 

 

