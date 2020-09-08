Urinalysis Market | Disease Screening to Dominate the Market in 2019

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

[146 Pages Report] The global urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024.

Integrated systems for urinalysis and the emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market which is driven by growing incidences of UTI and other kidney diseases.

Hospitals & clinics expected to dominate the urinalysis market in 2019.

By end user, the urinalysis market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and research laboratories & institutes. In 2019, hospitals & clinics are expected to account for the largest share of 40% of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, the increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the launch of automated urinalysis devices.

Disease screening to dominate the urinalysis market in 2019.

The urinalysis market, by application is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. In 2019, the disease screening segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of UTIs and kidney disorders across the globe.

North America commanded the largest share of the urinalysis market in 2019.

On the basis of region, the urinalysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the urinalysis market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases and UTIs as well as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced automated devices in the region.

Key Players

The major players operating in this market are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cardinal Health (US), Arkray Inc. (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Alere Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Biorad Laboratories (US), 77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary), and DIRUI (China).