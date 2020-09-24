New Devart dotConnect Providers Offer Rich Improvements for Entity Framework Core

Prague, Czech Republic, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software and world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, introduced the new versions of dotConnect ADO.NET data providers. The updated Devart products offer significant improvements for Entity Framework Core and make the debugging process easier by adding more configuration options to the DbMonitor class.

The recent release includes such key enhancements:

Spatial Data Support for EF Core . dotConnect providers for MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, and SQLite can now work with Spatial data in Entity Framework Core. This functionality is implemented in the new assembly, available for Full .NET Framework via the product installer, and for .NET Standard project — as a separate NuGet package. For SQLite, this support is provided via the SpatiaLite SQLite extension. More detailed information can be found at https://blog.devart.com/entity-framework-core-spatials-support-in-dotconnect-ado-net-providers.html

Full-Text Search and Database-specific Functions Support for EF Core. Classes for using database-specific functions in LINQ to Entities that were previously supported for Entity Framework v4 – v6, are now supported for Entity Framework Core. Additionally, dotConnect providers now support a full-text search for Entity Framework Core.

Monitoring Improvements. All dotConnect providers allow monitoring their work via the free dbMonitor application and their descendants of DbMonitor class.The new versions allow configuring DbMonitor in more details and significantly decrease performance loss from monitoring. Users can now determine which events they want to monitor and disable receiving call stacks for the events.

To learn more about the recent update, visit the Devart official blog – https://blog.devart.com/improvements-for-ef-core-support-and-monitoring-in-dotconnect-providers.html.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.