Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Worth $1,205.2 Million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

According to the new market research report “Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market by Product (Chemistry Analyzer, Glucometer, Consumables (Panel, Test Strip, Reagent)) Application (Blood Chemistry Analysis, Urinalysis, Glucose Monitoring) & Animal (Companion & Livestock) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, to reach USD 1,205.2 Million.

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market and estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. This study estimates the market size for 2017 and projects its demand till 2022. The major players in the market were identified through secondary research and their market revenues were determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players, whereas primary research included extensive interviews with the key opinion leaders such as CEOs, directors, and marketing executives

On the basis of product, this market is segmented into instruments and consumables (panels, kits, test strips, and reagents). The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market. It is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased adoption of the pre-loaded multiple reagent panels and pre-loaded single slide reagent panels by the end users.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into blood chemistry analysis, urinalysis, glucose monitoring, and blood gas-electrolyte analysis. The blood chemistry analysis segment accounted for the largest share, while the glucose-monitoring segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The veterinary chemistry analyzer market is further segmented, on the basis of animal type, into companion animals and livestock.

The global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market is dominated by a few global players. Amidst intense market competition, major players are continuously focusing on achieving higher market shares through new product launches, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions.

Some of the prominent players in this market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Abaxis, Inc. (U.S.), Heska Corporation (U.S.), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (U.K.), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Alfa Wassermann Inc. (U.S.), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems, USA, LLC (U.S.), Diconex SA (Argentina), Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Biochemical Systems International Srl (Italy), ELITechGroup (France), and URIT Medical Electronic Group Co. Ltd (China).

Geographically, the veterinary chemistry analyzer market is categorized into developed and emerging markets. The emerging markets (including China, India, and Latin America) segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in these markets can be attributed to the rising animal population, increasing demand for animal-derived food products, growing per capita animal health expenditure (especially in India, Latin America, and China), growing pet adoption, and rising awareness regarding animal health and welfare.