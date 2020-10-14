Trace Moisture Generator Market Analysis Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The global trace moisture generators market is hit a US$ 26 million valuation between the assessment years from 2020 to 2030. The coronavirus pandemic is expected to hurt short-term demand for trace moisture generators. Lockdown restrictions imposed on industrial activities during the crisis are reduce demand. In addition, disruptions in component supplies is a challenge for manufacturers during this period.

“Trace moisture generators are increasingly becoming an essential aspect of quality control processes in research labs and manufacturing applications where monitoring and maintaining accurate levels of moisture is important to be in compliance with set production parameters. These factors will help steady recovery in the post lockdown era,” says the FACT.MR analyst.

Trace Moisture Generators Market- Key Takeaways

In-line trace moisture generators are expected to witness strong growth, supported by the growing popularity of process automation technologies in manufacturing facilities.

Near-infrared technologies are making major inroads, with superior moisture detection capabilities, particularly in the medicine sector.

North America and Europe to hold major shares of the trace moisture generator market, driven by larger investments made into industrial automation.

Trace Moisture Generators Market- Driving Factors

Niche applications in maintaining quality standards in pharma and biopharma materials is contributing significantly.

Tech advancements in heat base moisture analysis and integration into new products boosts prospects.

Trace Moisture Generators Market- Major Restraints

Notable risks of inaccurate moisture readings remain a major challenge faced by market players.

Shortage of adequately trained operators to handle trace moisture generators holds back market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Trace Moisture Generators Market

The coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the short-term growth prospects of the trace moisture generator market. Disruptions in supply chains for essential components in addition to lockdown restrictions on industrial and laboratory activities during the crisis has limited the demand and use of trace moisture generators. On the other hand, applications in food processing, microelectronics, and pharma industries will help mitigate some of the losses and aid in a strong recovery as governments gradually relax regulations in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

MBW Calibration, EdgeTech Instruments, Intstruquest Inc., Kin-Tek Analytical, Thunder Scientific Corp., Michell Instruments Ltd., Roscid Technologies, Owlstone Inc., and Shinyei Technology are some of the leading trace moisture generator manufacturers in the global market.

Trace moisture generators manufacturers are primarily invested in product and technology development for their offerings to increase accuracy of readings and widen scope of applications in varying verticals.

For instance, Kin-Tek Analytical has unveiled a range of trace moisture generators, with proprietary water permeation tubes for dual range concentration applications. Baker Hughes Company has unveiled digital trace moisture generator for pipeline applications in multiple sectors. Moisture Control & Measurement Ltd. has developed trace moisture generator for chilled mirror technologies at sub-ppmv levels.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the trace moisture generators market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the trace moisture generators market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the trace moisture generators market on the basis of product (portable and stationary), and end use (microelectronics, petrochemical, pharma, chemical, R&D labs, and others), across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

