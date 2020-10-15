Fused Silica Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2020 to 2030

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The global fused silica market is anticipated to display healthy growth through 2030 with a healthy 5.5% CAGR. A recent Fact.MR report says that the coronavirus outbreak has restrained the development of the fused silica market, as governments around the world have imposed lockdown restrictions on industrial activities, including semiconductor and electronics businesses, hurting demand in the short term. IT, telecom, and research applications will aid a strong recovery in the months ahead.

“With the rising in production and sales of LCD and LED devices in Asian countries, the demand for fused silica has gone up significantly in the electronics industry. Further, governments in developing countries are also funding the electronics industry, which is will support key market developments in the years to come,” says the FACT.MR report.

Fused Silica Market- Key Takeaways

Type I fused silica is highly sought after owing to superior transparency arising from the melting process in vacuum and inert environments.

Semiconductor fabrication applications account for major revenue share, driven by use in telecommunication and consumer electronics settings.

Asia Pacific as a fused silica market is displaying rapid growth, fueled largely by China owing to widespread application in medical, construction, and electronics sectors.

Fused Silica Market- Driving Factors

Major demand for fused silica in the semiconductor industry is the primary driver for market growth.

Renewable energy system component applications are generating key growth opportunities in the market.

Fused Silica Market- Major Restraints

Environmental concerns arising from silica mining operations is a key challenge to market growth.

Performance limitations from metallic impurities remains a key concern for fused silica manufacturers.

COVID-19 Impact on Fused Silica Market

The fused silica market is going through a short-term downturn in 2020 owing to industrial restrictions set by governments during the coronavirus pandemic. However, extensive and critical applications in the telecom and semiconductor production sectors will enable a steady recovery by 2021, as governments are forced to relax pandemic regulations to sustain their economies. Further, high purity environments in fused silica facilities will help mitigate health concerns for workers, limiting operational challenges during this period.

Competitive Landscape

Imerys Refractory Minerals, Vesuvius, 3M, Corning, Morgan Advanced Materials, Quarzwerke GmbH, NOVORAY, PROVENCALE S.A., Remmet, and Dupre Minerals Ltd. are some major fused silica market players.

Fused silica market players are invested in research and development endeavors primarily to expand the scope of application for fused silica products, aiming to wide product portfolios and generating new revenue streams.

For instance, GitHub Inc. has announced a collaboration with Project Silica for new, ultrafast, long-term data storage techniques in fused silica glass. Agilent has come up with a bare fused silica capillary system for viral vaccine protein analysis. Tyvak is collaborating with Lawrence Livermore National Labs to produce nano satellite telescopes, with advanced payloads for optical imaging.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the fused silica market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the fused silica market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the fused silica market on the basis of form (grains and flours), application (investment casing, refractories, semiconductor, glass substrates, and others) and end use industry (foundry, electronics & semiconductors, solar industries, and photonics) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

