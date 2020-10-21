Sports Composites Market Outlook and Manufacturing Plants Analysis Report By 2027

Felton, California , USA, Oct 21, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global solar panel recycling market size is anticipated to value USD 333.8 million until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. Surging preference for the adoption of renewable energy prevailing among the millennial population is projected to augment market growth.

The early loss shelf-life segment held the dominant share across the global market in 2019 due to the surging number of regulations and standards imposed by governing bodies to replace solar panels immediately due to operational dysfunction. On the other hand, the normal loss segment is expected to register the fastest growth due to the need for replacement of solar panels after completion of their shelf life.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market has been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reduced demand for power generation owing to the lockdown imposition and travel restrictions has adversely affected the growth of the market. Also, shutting down of many manufacturing industries and stagnancy over construction work has reduced the solar panel replacement demand. However, rapid technological advances and initiatives undertaken by governing bodies for promoting the usage of renewable energy sources are expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

In 2019, the segment of monocrystalline panels dominated the global market with a 50.0% share on account of salient features such as higher shelf life, more heat tolerance, and enhanced efficiency. The thin-film production segment accounted for the highest CAGR across the global market from 2020 to 2027 owing to improved operational performance and reduced costs associated with these panels.

Europe accounted for the highest share across the global solar panel recycling market in 2019 due to the rising presence of many solar farms in the last few years that will result in replacement demand for solar panels across this region. The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to an increase in the number of solar panel installations across Japan and China.

Top Key players profiled the electric iron market report include: Envaris, Hanwha Group, Hanwha Group, First Solar Inc., Silrec Corporation, Aurubis, and Trina Solar. Huge investments are being undertaken by these service providers to gain cutting edge over other players.

