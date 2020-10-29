Here’s What Industry Insiders Say About Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market

Pune, India, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in this market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT.

Maternal age refers to the age of women at the time of delivery. Advancing maternal age can result in a number of health complications, such as decreased fertility, high blood pressure, and an increase in the risk of miscarriage, stillbirths, and maternal death. Moreover, advancing maternal age can increase the risk of genetic disorders in babies as a result of the improper chromosomal division.

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets,the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

By method, the NIPT products market is segmented into ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, and cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests. The cfDNA in maternal plasma tests segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to technological advancements and increasing company initiatives to develop new products.

Based on application, the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is segmented into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications (gender identification and the detection of monogenic disorders, Klinefelter syndrome, and Rhesus (Rh) blood type). In 2018, trisomy was the largest application segment of the NIPT market.

Based on end user, the NIPT products market is classified into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. In 2019, diagnostic laboratories formed the largest and fastest-growing end users of NIPT products. This can primarily be attributed to factors such as the implementation of initiatives by diagnostic laboratories to provide safe and effective prenatal tests and rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

Geographically, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness programs & conferences, and rising focus of prominent players on expanding their presence in Asia are driving market growth in this region

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The NIPT market is diversified and highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market space. The prominent players in the market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc. (US), and Yourgene Health (UK)