Rat Model Market Worth $588.9 million – Growing Consumption of Personalized Medicines

Regulations & laws formulated for ethical use of animals and increased benefits offered by cryopreservation are the major factor restraining the growth of the market. Various regulations and laws have been laid down by governments for ensuring ethical use of animals in research activities. Research institutes and companies carrying out studies on animals have to comply with these standards and requirements formulated for animal testing.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The overall Rat Model Market is expected to reach USD 588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

– Advancements in gene editing tools set to augment the demand for rat models

– Advantages offered by rats over mice

– Continuous support in the form of investments and grants

– Increased demand for personalized humanized rat models due to growing consumption of personalized medicines

Applications of Rat Model Market:

ONCOLOGY;

Rat models recapitulate various aspects of genesis, progression, and clinical course of human cancers. Hence, they act as ideal study models for cancer researchers engaged in a variety of basic, translational, clinical, and epidemiological investigations.

IMMUNOLOGY AND INFLAMMATION;

Rat models are used in immunology and inflammation studies as they help to assess the physiological relevance of an experimental finding. They also assist in identifying the functions of newly identified surface receptors in host defense as well as the developmental consequences of a disturbed signaling pathway or removing a transcription factor.

Rat Model Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of type, segmented into outbred rats, inbred rats, knockout/genetically engineered rats, hybrid/congenic rats, conditioned/surgically modified rats, and immunodeficient rats model. Knockout/genetically engineered rats segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of knockout/genetically engineered rats segment can be attributed to the use of this type of rat model to carry out researches on disease such as oncology, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, drug abuse, anxiety, aging, and Parkinson’s.

On the basis of services, segmented into breeding, cryopreservation, quarantine, rederivation, model in-licensing, genetic testing, and others such as surgical services, line rescue services, and in vivo pharmacology services. The cryopreservation segment is estimated grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as this segment help in obtaining the genetic material of rats even after the reproductive lifespan of these rats is over. This cuts down time and cost needed for reproduction of rats.

On the basis of technology, segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer technology, and others (genetically modified sperm-mediated gene transfer, Virus/vector-mediated gene transfer, Liposome-Mediated DNA Transfers, Electroporation of DNA, Biolistics, and TALENs & ZFN). The CRISPR segment accounted for the largest share of the rat model market in 2016. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its ease of use and ability to multiply.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The key players in the global rat model market include Charles River Laboratories International (US), Envigo (UK), and Taconic Biosciences (US). Other players include Horizon Discovery Group (UK), genOway (France), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US), Transviragen (US), Janvier Labs (France), and Biomere (US).