KING Introduces New Luxury Designs to Bedroom Collection

Singapore, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — KING presents the latest additions to its coveted bedroom range, with the luxurious Jasper and Bellaire beds joining the collection. Together with other iconic beds and its innovative Sleep+ mattresses, KING designs a sleep experience that lasts – just like all its furniture.

A marriage between original design and superior manufacturing, the KING bed collection creates a luxurious and relaxing sanctuary for sleep.

Streamlined and contemporary silhouettes are perfectly balanced with clever details,

including generous hidden storage compartments, ergonomic bed making functionality,

as well as optional integrated side tables and smart accessories.

The beds, customisable with a range of premium fabrics and luxurious European leather coverings, provide the option to create a look that suits any interior scheme. Like all KING products with covers, they can be professionally removed and cleaned or replaced.

JASPER

The Jasper bed is an exquisite extension of the iconic and multi-award-winning Jasper sofa. Available in King and Queen sizes, the generous proportions of the award-winning Jasper translate into the bedroom with a low, wide border, designed to be the focal point of the sanctuary. The bed offers a sleek, low profile designed to maximise sleep space and create a sense of additional room.

As part of an immersive sleep experience, the grand size of the Jasper is met with integrated functionality, doing away with the need for side tables and bed-end ottomans. Smart lighting with gesture control and dimming capabilities are seamlessly integrated into the bed frame, along with storage shelves that keep bedroom necessities within reach, yet discreetly hidden away.

Built-in storage compartments are fitted with easy lift hydraulic systems that assist in lifting the base to access the expansive and uninterrupted storage area under the bed. This allows homes of all sizes to enjoy the clever bed design. The elevated position takes the back-breaking work out of bed-making, raising the mattress to an ergonomically comfortable position and providing access to all sides of the bed.

BELLAIRE

The ultimate blend of elegance, comfort and functionality, the Bellaire bed offers similar features, but without the hidden storage functionality. Designed to bring the elegance and soft, sink-in comfort of the Bellaire sofa to the bedroom, the Bellaire bed features a soft, low profile headboard and streamlined base, floating on polished steel or powder coat black legs. Optional integrated lights and wireless charging tables can be connected to each side of the bed to maximise sleep space.

The padded, breathable bed base eliminates the need for bed slats, and provides a flat, stable sleep surface with edge to edge support for the mattress. This ensures a consistent level of support and comfort for the entire sleep surface. The low-profile padded headboard provides comfortable support when sitting up in bed and the larger frame means more room to move in the night while minimising partner disturbance to ensure a better night’s sleep.

SLEEP+

KING’s modular sofas are well known for their seamless designs, easily reconfigurable formats, comfort and extreme durability. To maintain and build on this reputation of quality, KING continually develops its new premium mattress range, Sleep+, the first truly breathable and customisable mattress. Sleep+ mattresses are engineered for each specific user – a mattress range that can become firmer, softer, warmer or cooler to suit changing preferences.

“The three main reasons we have disturbed sleep are from being too hot, discomfort due to pressure points or too much partner disturbance,”says KING Head of Product, David Hardwick.

“The KING Sleep+ range looks to address all three of these issues, allowing maximum airflow to help regulate body temperature, pressure relief in the top layer and KING Cell zoning to absorb movement.”

Every component of the Sleep+ mattress is designed to breathe and allow airflow through the adjoining layers, conforming to the unique contours of the individual while supporting, reacting and adapting to the body to improve health and wellbeing.

KingCell® Pocket Coil Springs are divided into soft and firm zones to intuitively respond to the user’s body weight and shape – delivering maximum support, pressure relief and no partner disturbance.

Choose from a range of premium comfort layers, including hybrid, latex, memory and premium foam. Comfort layers promote maximum air flow and breathability, which makes for a better night’s sleep. Their dual design offers soft support on one side and firmer support on the reverse side, that can easily be flipped at any time for personalised comfort.

There are three fit covers to choose from; AirFit is a soft, breathable, quality knitted stretch fabric with air circulating properties to ensure a relaxing sleep; WarmFit features an internal electric blanket, perfect for wet, cool months; while CoolFit features a gel infused fabric that draws heat away from the body, making it a fitting choice for Singapore’s hot and humid weather.

Sleep+ mattresses have a greater lifespan than ordinary mattresses due to their modular design with components that can be replaced or serviced. The option to clean inside the mattress allows it to stay healthy for a much longer period of time.

The bed frames and mattress collection are available in a range of sizes at the KING showroom or online at www.kingliving.com.sg.

To celebrate the launch of the new beds, KING is introducing a sleep bundle deal where customers get up to 50% off all KING bed frames with the purchase of any Sleep+ mattress. All products are customisable to an individual’s liking for the ultimate sleep experience.

Visit KING at:

Kallang showroom: 22 Kallang Avenue, #01 – 00 Hong Aik Building, Singapore 339413

Virtual showroom: www.kingliving.com.sg/showroom-virtual-tour

Online store: www.kingliving.com.sg

About KING

Established in 1977 by David and Gwen King, the brand has been at the forefront of Australian furniture design since its inception. With a global footprint spanning across New Zealand, Asia and North America, the King brand is taking its vision of expressing a more conscious way of living through Australian Design to the world. With a reputation that’s built on steel, KING is the designer, maker and retailer of contemporary award-winning furniture designed with decades not years in mind. KING ensures the highest quality of craftsmanship is maintained across all aspects of design and manufacturing. The entire supply chain is controlled by the in-house team, supported by dedicated designers, engineers and skilled craftsmen within state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

www.kingliving.com.sg

