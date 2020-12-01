JBi Launches Christmas Game In Partnership With Childhood Trust

London, United kingdom, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Childhood Trust, London’s child poverty charity, is launching a Christmas minigame in partnership with JBi Digital, London’s Digital Agency of the Year 2020.

The Christmas Challenge is a festive variant on a 2D gaming classic, The Helicopter Game, and has been created to support The Childhood Trust’s Christmas fundraising.

It will be free to play from midday on Tuesday 1st December, 2020, at the following link:

https://www.childhoodtrustchristmaschallenge.co.uk

Last year, The Childhood Trust broke its own records by raising £2,248,735 for 71 London charities as part of its Christmas Challenge.

With COVID-19 having caused an increase in child poverty across the UK, the charity has set itself a fundraising target of £3m this Christmas.



The Childhood Trust and JBi Digital Extend Their Partnership

Earlier this year, The Childhood Trust appointed JBi Digital as its long term digital partner.

JBi is currently in the process of designing and developing a new website for the charity on a pro bono basis, which is scheduled for release in early 2021.

The Christmas Challenge game is the latest project undertaken as part of this partnership, with the ultimate goal of raising as much money as possible for children in poverty.

COVID-19’s Impact on Child Poverty

The Childhood Trust has this week released a report documenting the impact that COVID-19 has had on disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

It found that nearly 40,000 children are likely to go hungry in London this Christmas and over 33,000 children living in poverty are at risk of not receiving a present.

All donations made during the Big Give Christmas Challenge between the 1st and 8th of December will be doubled while matched funds last, going towards projects across London and helping to provide vital support to children living in poverty.

Donations can be made here: https://childhoodtrustchristmaschallenge.com/donate