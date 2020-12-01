Increasing Demand from Developing Economies is Projected to Create Growth Opportunities For Players in the Beer Processing Market

The global beer processing market studied in this report involves the market coverage of brewery equipment and beer. The global beer processing market is estimated to account for about USD 677.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 815.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%. The changing consumer preferences for artisanal and craft beer, instead of traditional beer or other alcoholic beverages, drive the market for beer, globally.

The brewery equipment market has been growing in tandem with the rising demand and consumption of beer. The other factor responsible for driving the global brewery equipment market is the growing number of microbreweries as well as brewpubs. The European region is projected to account for the largest market share in the brewery equipment market due to the ever increasing beer industry and the presence of leading beer manufacturers. In the beer market, Asia Pacific dominated the global industry in 2018, while the RoW region (South America and the Middle East & Africa) is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. High capital, maintenance costs, and rising power & energy costs are expected to inhibit the growth of the beer processing market.

The beer market, based on price category, is segmented into mainstream, discount, premium, and super-premium. The premium and super-premium beer categories are projected to record significantly faster growth than the overall beer market across the globe. The super-premium beer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing beer segment in the beer price category due to the increasing consumer preferences toward quality over quantity along with the willingness to pay more in terms of flavor, strength, and varieties.

Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into macrobrewery equipment and craft brewery equipment. The market for cooling equipment in macrobreweries is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing demand among beer manufacturers. The cooling equipment in macrobreweries is used to maintain the requisite temperature in all the beer tanks. This is the most utilized equipment at various levels of the entire process. It is also used to cool down the wort. Since the equipment undergoes temperature fluctuations throughout the year, there is a need for its frequent replacement or maintenance. Due to these factors, the cooling equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Also, the demand for cooling equipment is increasing due to the rising number of breweries across the world.

In the craft brewery equipment segment, the fermentation equipment subsegment is likely to be the fastest-growing subsegment during the forecast period. During the fermentation process, the wort is kept in the tanks for a few weeks, and acid is released as a byproduct. Due to this, there are increasing chances of tank deterioration. Since the tanks are occupied for a longer duration during the process, the requirement for more tanks in craft breweries is projected to remain high to increase the production. Due to these factors, the fermentation equipment segment is expected to drive the market for brewery equipment during the forecast period.

Based on brewery type, the market is segmented into microbrewery and craft brewery. The craft brewery equipment segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR by 2025. Over the years, there has been a rise in the demand for premium and flavored beer produced in small batches. Consumers also prefer craft beer as compared to traditional beer. This has led to an increase in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs around the globe. Due to the rise in the number of microbreweries, the demand for microbrewery equipment is increasing, which, in turn, is driving the overall demand for equipment in craft breweries.

Increasing demand for brewery equipment in developing countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and South America, and focus on digitalization as well as automation for process optimization are some of the opportunities that are projected to drive the market. The major players in the industry are focusing on new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships, to increase their global footprint in the beer processing market.