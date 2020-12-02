Trustable Hair Treatment Services From Beverly Hills Hair Restoration

Los Angeles, California, 2020-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ — The hair restoration industry is quite competitive, and many clinics are now offering high-quality hair restoration services in Los Angeles. One of these clinics is Beverly Hills Hair Restoration, based in Los Angeles, California. Being the medicine industry hub, Los Angeles has many hair restoration clinics that allow patients to get various kinds of hair restoration treatments at competitive prices. Hair loss is a common condition that affects persons of age groups of between 20 to 70 years.

Beverly Hills Hair Restoration clinic caters to all kinds of patients looking for hair restoration therapies. Some of the procedures that Dr. John Kahen and his team of hair restoration surgeons offer include PRP hair restoration therapy, FUE and FUT hair transplantation, and hair loss medication. Hair restoration requires professionalism, and that is what doctors from Beverly Hills Hair Restoration clinic are all about. Getting the desired results when treating hair loss requires reputable clinics that can handle such delicate procedures.

Smart FUE and PRP are two advanced procedures used at Beverly Hills Hair Restoration clinic. FUE, short for Follicular Unit Extraction, is a hair restoration procedure that involves transplanting hair from a dense scalp to a scalp that has suffered hair loss. In this treatment, which involves minor surgery, the patient is both the donor and the recipient. This means that hair grafts come from the patient’s donor area, which has full hair. The doctor then transfers removed hair follicles to the area which has no hair.

Smart FUE is a trusted and reliable hair restoration procedure that offers 100% hair restoration. The patient will enjoy restored hair for a lifetime since Smart FUE provides a permanent hair restoration solution. Beverly Hills Hair Restoration Clinic also offers PRP injection as another trusted method to restore lost hair. In this treatment method, the patient’s blood is drawn and then put in a centrifuge machine.

The machine spins the blood to separate different kinds of blood compounds, including platelet-rich plasma. PRP is then drawn and injected into the patient’s scalp to enhance hair growth. PRP contains Growth Factors which help to promote healing and cell division and growth.

What makes hair transplantation surgeries successful in Beverly Hills Hair Restoration clinic is that doctors perform one hair transplant surgery every day.

About Beverly Hills Hair Restoration

Beverly Hills Hair Restoration Clinic is a facility based in Los Angeles, California, that offers trusted hair restoration services for patients who suffer from hair loss. They use specialized advanced tools and techniques to produce the desired hair restoration results.