Prime Healthcare Hospitals Named Among 100 Top Hospitals in the Nation

Chino, CA, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare hospitals have been named among the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by Truven Health Analytics, part of the IBM Watson Health business. Chino Valley Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital, both based in Southern California, were honored as among the best hospitals in the nation. Prime Healthcare hospitals have earned this highly coveted recognition 38 times.

“Thank you and congratulations to all our physicians, nurses and employees for achieving this recognition,” said Prem Reddy, MD, FACC, FCCP, Chairman, President and CEO of Prime Healthcare. “The fact that our hospitals are able to continue earning quality accolades year after year as our health system has expanded is a tribute to our commitment to clinical excellence for all patients.”

The Truven Health 100 Top Hospitals is the most comprehensive, academically driven study of its kind. It evaluates clinical and operational performance in 11 areas: inpatient mortality, 30-day mortality rate, complications, core measures, 30-day risk-adjusted readmission rate, the severity-adjusted average length of stay, mean emergency room throughput, inpatient expense per discharge, Medicare spending per beneficiary, adjusted operating profit margin, and Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) score.

Sherman Oaks Hospital is a 153-bed nonprofit community hospital serving the needs of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. The hospital offers programs such as The Center for Reconstruction and Wound Healing, Certified Stroke Care, and a Geriatric Psychiatry program serving the unique needs of seniors. The team at Sherman Oaks made quality patient care its top priority, achieving national recognition from US News & World Report as a “Best Regional Hospital” and congressional recognition for outstanding and invaluable service.

“Earning this prestigious award two years in a row makes me grateful to our entire team of physicians, nurses, and hospital staff for their hard work and dedication to serving the community,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Sherman Oaks Hospital. “We take great pride in delivering high-quality, compassionate care.” Dr. Bhatia also serves as Chief Medical Officer for Division 1 of Prime Healthcare which includes 17 hospitals in California and Nevada.

Chino Valley Medical Center, located in Chino, CA, is receiving this recognition for the sixth time. The 112-bed community hospital has achieved outstanding quality and patient safety recognition from multiple organizations including The Leapfrog Group, US News & World Report, and the National Research Corporation “Path to Excellence” award.

“I am very proud of the staff and physicians of Chino Valley Medical Center who are committed to ensuring the highest standards of patient care,” said James M. Lally, DO, MMM, President & Chief Medical Officer. “Receiving this award for the sixth consecutive year is a direct reflection of the vision and dedication of Dr. Prem Reddy who founded Prime Healthcare with the purpose of providing the highest quality of care to every person, in every community, including ours in Chino and Chino Hills, California.”

Based on the results of this year’s study, if all Medicare inpatients received the same level of care as those treated in the award-winning facilities:

Nearly 89,000 additional lives could be saved

Over 61,000 additional patients could be complication-free

Over $5.6 billion in inpatient costs could be saved

in inpatient costs could be saved The average patient stay would decrease by half a day

Over 300,000 fewer discharged patients would be readmitted within 30 days

Patients would spend nine minutes less in hospital emergency departments per visit

“The hospital industry’s ongoing transition from fee-for-service to value-based care appears to be bearing some positive results for both patients and payers,” said Jean Chenoweth, senior vice president at Truven Health Analytics. “The magnitude of improvement we’ve observed over the last five years is greater than any other five-year period we’ve tracked. On top of that, this year’s winners have reached new highs in performance in comparison to peers across the country, which suggests that improvement in value from hospitals is likely to continue.”

Truven Health Analytics is a leading provider of information and solutions that support healthcare cost and quality improvement. For more information, visit www.100tophospitals.com.

About Prime Healthcare:

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning national hospital system with 44 acute-care hospitals providing nearly 44,000 jobs in 14 states. Fourteen of the hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity. Based in California and one of the largest hospital systems in the country, Prime Healthcare is committed to ensuring access to quality healthcare. Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been recognized as among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation 38 times and among the “15 Top Health Systems” three times, and Prime is the only “10 Top Health System” west of the Mississippi. For more information, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

