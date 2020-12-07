Lactoferrin Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2020-2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 07, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Lactoferrin Market is anticipated to cross USD 167.9 Million by 2025 and is also expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Lactoferrin is an iron binding found in milk. It comprises a single-chain polypeptide with dual globular lobes, particularly resilient to proteolysis. Lactoferrin is a growth factor acting as a bactericidal agent apart from being an iron-binding protein.

Lactoferrin market is driven by factors such as increasing incidences of skin disorders, technological enhancements, and constant R&D. Lactoferrin is used as a medical application in cases of health disorders with an extensive support by the government for research and development. In addition, the market growth is supported with rise in geriatric population needing medical care & attention and several enhancements in medical science. However, cheap substitutes in the form of generics are likely to affect the market growth in the forecast period.

Lactoferrin market is segmented into iron absorption, anti-inflammatory, intestinal flora protection, immune and cell stimulation and antioxidant, based on function. By Application, the market segmentation includes infant formula, food & beverages, sports and functional foods, personal care, pharmaceuticals and animal feed.

The key players in the lactoferrin market include Metagenics, Pharming Group N.V., Ingredia S.A., MP Biomedicals, Vitalus Nutrition Inc, Glanbia Nutritionals, Prohealth, Farbest Brands and Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Lactoferrin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume Tons, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

