Rat Model Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

According to the new market research report “Rat Model Market by Model Type (Outbred, Inbred, Knockout), Technology (CRISPR, Micro Injection), Therapeutic Area (Neurology, Oncology), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation), Care Products (Cages, Feed, Bedding) & End User -Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Rat Model Market is expected reach USD 588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%

Growth Boosting Factors:

# Advancements in gene editing tools set to augment the demand for rat models

# Advantages offered by rats over mice

# Continuous support in the form of investments and grants

# Increased demand for personalized humanized rat models due to growing consumption of personalized medicines

Major Rat Model Market Developments:

– In August 2016, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with The Milner Therapeutics Institute and Consortium (UK). This partnership with the Consortium allows the academic institutions access to Charles River’s early discovery and drug development and services for the early stage drug development processes.

– In September, 2016, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Agilux Laboratories (US), a provider of bioanalytical services, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic services, and pharmacology services. This acquisition is expected to compliment Charles River’s non-clinical portfolio and improve the clients’ early-stage research efforts by enabling them to seamlessly transition their drug candidates through the discovery and safety assessment process.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Envigo (U.K.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Biomere (U.S.), Janvier Labs (France), genOway SA (France), and Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.K.) are some of the key players in the rat model market worldwide.

TOXICOLOGY;

Toxicology is the study of adverse effects of chemical, physical, or biological agents on people, animals, and the environment. Rats are predominantly used in the toxicity and safety assessment studies of a drug substance. Other animals that are used in these studies include mice, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Toxicology testing in animals is required to prove that the new drugs are safe before their administration in humans. A high proportion of new drugs fail in preclinical stage is due to the unacceptable toxicity in animals.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of model type, is categorized into outbred rat, inbred rats, knockout/genetically modified rats, conditioned/surgically modified rats, hybrid/congenic rats, and immunodeficient rats. The outbred rats segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global rat model market. However, the knockout/genetically modified rats segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the use of this type of rat models to carry out researches on disease such as oncology, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, drug abuse, anxiety, aging, and Parkinson’s disease.

On the basis of technology, is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies (genetically modified sperm-mediated gene transfer, virus/vector mediated gene transfer, liposome-mediated DNA & electroporation of DNA, biolistics, and TALENs & ZFN). The CRISPR segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market.