UAE Palm Oil Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

The UAE Palm Oil Market is expected to witness a positive CAGR in the forecast period. UAE palm oil market is driven by rise in usage of renewable and Ayurvedic products along with rise in exports business with neighbouring regions. Access to free trade zones and rise in demand for international beauty products in the recent times has led to a remarkable CAGR.

In addition, UAE are benefiting from entry of new players owing to tax benefits and reasonable tariffs pertaining to imports have added to the market growth. Rising awareness regarding advantages pertaining to the use of natural products leads to significant expansion in the cosmetics industry.

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Crude palm oil

RBD palm oil

Palm stearin

Palm olein

Palm kernel

Palm kernel oil

Palm kernel cake

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Edible oil

Cosmetics

Biodiesel

Lubricants

Surfactants

Other

Edible oil segment accounts for a stronger CAGR in the forthcoming period and is estimated to maintain the competitive advantage owing to rapid expansion in food & beverage sector. Cosmetics account for a second position in the UAE market growth owing to rise in demand for international beauty products and UAE being an enormous market hub.

The key players in the UAE palm oil industry include ACCL International, Nuha General Trading Co, Omani Vegetable Oil Derivatives Co. LLC, Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co., Amira Nature Foods Ltd., AA Middle East FZE, FELDA IFFCO, General Trading LLC, United Foods Company (UFC), AJWA MIGOP, Zakaria & Ghaniwala and HAS Commodities Ltd.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 UAE Palm Oil Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 UAE Palm Oil Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 UAE Palm Oil Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Trade Landscape

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

