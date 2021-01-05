3D Scanning Market SWOT Analysis, Top Manufacturers & Competitive Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global 3D Scanning Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global 3D scanning market size was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.04 billion by 2025. The 3D scanning market is anticipated to experience a robust growth on account of rising implementation in numerous end-applications including reverse engineering, quality control and rapid prototyping. In addition to offering quick results with better efficiency, the technology is easily affordable and economical.

Key Players:

Nikon Metrology NV

Autodesk

Hexagon AB

FARO Technologies

David Vision Systems GmbH

Basis Software

Artec 3D

Fuel3D Technologies Limited

Creaform

GOM GmbH

Growth Drivers:

Suppliers and manufacturers of hardware and developers of software solutions emphasize on operational ease and continuous enhancements in workflow. Subsequently, making technology easily accessible to professional users and thereby driving sales. The downside of this technology is the understanding and analysis of complex applications such as point cloud management, application to a CAD authoring which may hamper 3D scanning market growth. Therefore, ease-of-use of these workflow management techniques has become a priority for a client’s success with the product.

The 3D scanning market is price elastic and identified by technological advancements and extreme competition. Currently, high-priced scanners pose a challenge in the market; however, it is expected that in the coming years, the impact may decrease as suppliers concentrate on introducing low-budget devices and achieving economies of scale.

Product Outlook:

Laser Scanner

Structured Light Scanner

Optical Scanner

On the basis of product type, the 3D scanning market can be classified as the optical scanners, lasers, and structured light. In 2013, laser scanners occupied the majority of market. Nevertheless, the structured light and optical product segments are projected to gain market share at the fastest pace from 2014 to 2020. 3D scanners are used for quality control checks, reverse engineering purposes and rapid prototyping. Additionally, to ensure precise specifications and accuracy, 3D scanning also provides speedy quality inspection.

Application Outlook:

Industrial manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Architecture & Engineering

Regional Outlook:

In 2013, North America constituted for a significant percentage of the overall market. Structured light scanners which are known for measuring 3D shapes of objects using cameras and projected light patterns are anticipated to experience a high growth in the regional market from 2014 to 2020. High demand for 3D scanners across various application segments together with rising acceptance for portable scanners in region including Latin America and Asia Pacific are expected to spur market demand over the forecast period.

