Conformal Coatings Market Distribution Channel | Growth Prospect Mapping | Technology Estimates

The global Conformal Coatings Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global conformal coatings market size is expected to value at USD 15.73 Billion by 2024, during the forecast period. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising demand for end-user products from customer-oriented electronics market segment. Globally, the conformal coatings market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.6% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development of the market.

Key Players:

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Chemtronics

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

DOW Corning

B. Fuller

Chase Corporation

Electrolube

Europlasma NV

MG Chemicals

Kisco Conformal Coatings LLC

Growth Drivers:

The conformal coating is implemented in electronic industries to safeguard printed circuit boards and panels from external environmental factors such as dust, moisture, heat, varying temperatures, environmental noise and other form of environmental factors. Growing competition in the conformal coating industry with substantial presence of medium-sized manufactures, large-scale production houses and suppliers are positively impacting the industry.

Growth of electronic and electrical sector mainly in the developing economies across the globe is pertaining to the progress of the market. Conformal coatings offer numerous advantages in comparison with their counterparts such as assurance on better corrosion and dielectric resistance. Such advantages are playing a key role in rising demand of the conformal coating market in the electronic industry. Most common form of materials used for conformal coating is acrylic coating. The acrylic coating market segment is predicted to hold major share of the material-based segment of the market in upcoming years.

Application Outlook:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Product Outlook:

Acrylic

Epoxy

Urethane

Silicone

Paralyene

Regional Outlook:

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the conformal coatings market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as Taiwan, China, Japan and South Korea are leading the Asia-Pacific market with the rising investments in the electronics and automotive fields. Also, rapid industrialization in automotive and consumer electronics production segment in India is likely to assists reach of conformal coating industry in the region. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the increasing need for high-tech electronic devices such as global position systems (GPS) and various products across the automotive sector.

