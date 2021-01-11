Surface Disinfectant Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.0% – Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the surface disinfectants market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

According to the new market research report “Surface Disinfectants Market by Composition (Quaternary Ammonium, Alcohols, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Liquids, Sprays, Wipes), Application (Surface, Instrument), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic and Research Labs) – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Growth Opportunity: Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies;

Emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China, and South Africa provide significant opportunities for players in the surface disinfectants market. According to the IMF, in 2016, these emerging economies accounted for more than 60% of the global GDP. The need for improved healthcare services in these economies is mainly driven by the rapidly increasing aging population and high patient volumes, growing per capita income, and rising awareness.

Recent developments:

In January 2019, PDI, Inc. (US) entered a group purchasing agreement for surface disinfecting wipes from Vizient, includes its market leading product Sani-Cloth brand wipes.

In November 2018, Diversey Inc. (US) launched its SureTouch Disinfectant.

In June 2017, The Clorox Company (US) launched CLOROX Healthcare Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectants.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231286043

Alcohols segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market, by composition segment, in 2019.

On the basis of composition, is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. In 2019, the alcohols segment accounted for the largest market share. The high use of alcohols on hard surfaces in hospitals and laboratories is driving the growth of this segment. Other segments, such as hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid are expected to have higher growth rates due to their growing acceptance in surface disinfectant formulations.

Liquids segment accounted for the largest share of the of the market, by type segment, in 2019.

On the basis of type, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays. The liquids segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This can primarily be attributed to the wide usage of these disinfectants, especially in emerging and underdeveloped countries, due to their low cost.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231286043

Based on region, the surface disinfectant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the surface disinfectants market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the high prevalence of HAIs and the presence of stringent infection control regulations in the region.

The major players operating in this market are 3M Group (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Limited (Canada), PDI Inc. (US), Betco (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), and BHC, Inc. (US).