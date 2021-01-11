Top 10 Best E-Commerce Platforms by 360Quadrants

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — The best e-Commerce platform is a comprehensive software tool that allows merchants to build and manage a digital storefront for their products or services. Because best e-Commerce platforms create a centralized, digital hub for product and customer data, they allow eCommerce businesses to do things like customizing product information, manage web content and layout, allow online transactions to occur, and adjust the platform according to businesses’ online needs.

Top 10 E-Commerce Platforms:

1. Shopify

2. BigCommerce

3. WooCommerce

4. Salesforce B2C Commerce

5. Ecwid

6. 2Checkout

7. Oracle Commerce

8. nopCommerce

9. Sellfy

10. Miva

Shopify is the largest multichannel web-based trading platform engineered for small and medium scale enterprises. Sellers may use the platform to plan, set up, and operate their businesses through various distribution platforms, like online, smartphone, social networking, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar sites, and pop-ups. The portal often provides a strong back-office to retailers and a clear view of their company.

BigCommerce allows companies to expand internet revenues at a rate, effort, and expense 80 percent lower than on-site apps. BigCommerce is designed to be from the basic level for easy to use interface. Their late entry into the e-commerce platform space has been used to develop better functionality. Users will be able to conveniently sell the items with BigCommerce on eBay, Google Shopping, Amazon, Facebook, and Instagram.

WooCommerce is the WordPress eCommerce plug-in which is the most famous. And it’s easy and free to get. Loaded with a maximum of functionality, it built seamlessly into the self-hosted WordPress platform. Customers can use the free eCommerce browser extension to add potent shop infrastructure to the WordPress site.

Salesforce B2C Commerce offers the energy, flexibility, creativity, and outstanding analytics required to navigate a relentless and unexpected transition in the modern retail world. It contains a robust retail data model with core market features that are consistent across consumer apps and delivering platforms. This also contains a system API that enables unique creation without disturbing the continuous update process.

Ecwid is a centralized cloud trading network used by more than 1 million traders in more than 170 countries and provides the fastest way to connect an online marketplace to every page, networking media, or several platforms at the same time. With Ecwid, users get everything they need in just minutes to start selling online.

2Checkout is a digital trading & payment platform that lets businesses market their goods and services through various platforms, gain multi-touch clients, improve consumer and revenue satisfaction, exploit better payment solutions and monthly billing models, and optimize transaction conversion levels.

