Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon organised by Vantage Fit

New York, USA, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ —

On the 10th anniversary of Vantage Circle, a Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon is hosted by its flagship product Vantage Fit for the corporate employees across the globe from 30th January-1st March 2021.

Vantage Fit is a corporate wellness app designed from the ground up for enterprises. It focuses on preventive health care by promoting healthier lifestyles and habits, with a built-in framework for corporate challenges, the app provides an edge over other fitness apps for enterprises. Presently, our user base is 1.5M+ employees from some of the top corporates in India like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, WIPRO, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, to name some.

Covid-19 has led to many challenges and the health of the greater section has been adversely affected. Through the Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon, we want to encourage the corporate community to take a resolution to adopt a healthy and fit lifestyle. As walking is known as one of the best ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle and to drive away from the monotonous work from home environment, Vantage Fit urges all the employees to be a part of this change towards a fitter lifestyle.

The employees along with their co-workers can register themselves till 28th January, 2021. All the participants from the winning company will be rewarded Amazon Gift cards as well as the employees of the top-scoring companies will also get a chance to win rewards.

The Vantage Fit app supports Fitness band integration of popular fitness trackers for counting your steps. The participants will get access to real-time leaderboards in the Vantage Fit app and website, to keep track of their performance.

To know more, please visit https://www.vantagefit.io/global-corporate-virtual-walkathon and register along with your fellow 5 members to be a part of the change.