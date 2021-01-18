Pore Strips Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Pore Strips Market is projected to reach USD 4.13 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast years, 2019 to 2025. Increasing fashion consciousness and a rise in skin problems owing to growing pollution levels are bolstering the product demand.

Among several ingredients, charcoal occupied the largest share with 39.18%, in 2018. The charcoal segment is known to offer protection against impurities and dust particles. Further, it also removes oil to exfoliate the skin. All these factors attribute to the growth of charcoal. Besides charcoal, tea tree oil is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast years.

The home segment occupied nearly 60% of the market share, in 2018. Growing demand for quick face wash solutions and ease of use are key factors behind the growth of the home segment. Salon segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment with an estimated CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast years. Growing expenditure on personal care and rise in number of beauty salons are primary factors attributing to the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 40% of the market share, in 2018. Increasing awareness among consumers about skin health and growing focus on personal care are driving regional growth. Central and South America (CSA) is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Changing climatic conditions coupled with growing pollution is encouraging consumers to spend more on skincare, which, in turn, is proliferating growth of the pore strips market.

Pore Strips End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Salons

Homes

Pore Strips Ingredients Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Charcoal

Silica

Tea-Tree Oil

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Among different ingredients, tea-tree oil is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during forecast years.

Central & South America region is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR because of changing climatic conditions and increasing pollution level.

The salon end-use segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast years.

The home segment held the largest market share with nearly 60%, in 2018.

