Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Latest Trends, Development, Growth Analysis And Forecast by 2024

IL, USA, 2021-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market by Power Capacity (0–16,250 mAh, 16,251–50,000 mAh, 50,001–100,000 mAh, 100,001–540,000 mAh), Industry (Automotive, Power, Industrial, Others), Application (Portable, Stationary), Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, The lithium iron phosphate batteries market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 8.3 billion in 2019 to USD 10.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.0%. Rising demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles and high requirement of renewable energy storage are driving the lithium iron phosphate batteries industry.

Browse 101 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market – Global Forecast to 2024”

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=77659282

Automotive: The largest segment of the lithium iron phosphate batteries market, by industry

The lithium iron phosphate batteries market is segmented by industry, power capacity, application, and region. The market is segmented, by industry, into automotive, power, industrial, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The automotive industry includes battery-driven vehicles such as electric vehicles, which further include hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, e-bikes, and automated guided vehicles, which are major consumers of lithium iron phosphate batteries.

The 16,251–50,000 mAh segment is estimated to have the highest growth rate in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market, by power capacity

The market is segmented, by power capacity, into 0–16,250 mAh, 16,251–50,000 mAh, 50,001–100,000 mAh, and 100,001–540,000 mAh. The 16,251-50,000 mAh application segment is estimated to lead the market in terms of growth. The growth of the segment is mainly because of its rising demand from various applications like automobile, power, industrial, and others.

This research report categorizes the lithium iron phosphate batteries market by power capacity, industry, application, and region.

By Power Capacity

0–16,250 mAh

16,251–50,000 mAh

50,001–100,000 mAh

100,001–540,000 mAh

By Industry

Automotive

Power

Industrial

Others

By Application

Portable

Stationary

By Region

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global lithium iron phosphate batteries market

Asia Pacific was the largest lithium iron phosphate batteries market in 2018, driven mainly by activities in China. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles is one of the key drivers of the growth, where each country in the region has a supportive policy for the growth of electric vehicles in place. This further drives the demand for lithium iron phosphate batteries and creates growth opportunities for all major battery manufacturers in the region. The US is the second-largest market, closely behind Europe, with a large number of renewable energy storage projects commissioned each year.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=77659282

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top manufacturers in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market. These players include BYD (China), A123 Systems (US), K2 Energy (US), Electric Vehicle Power System Technology (China), OptimumNano Energy (China), and Contemporary Amperex Technology (China).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

newslettersales@marketsandmarkets.com