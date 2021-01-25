Women’s Health Care Market Worth $17.8 billion – Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions Among Women

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Boosting Factors: The growth of the Women’s Health Care Market is primarily driven by factors such as the growing incidence of chronic health conditions among women, government initiatives to curb population growth, and growing demand for contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies. Moreover, the growing focus on R&D by key players for the development of advanced products is also a major factor in driving market growth.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Women’s Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Research Methodology Followed: Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the women’s healthcare market. These methods were also used extensively to determine the size of various sub-segments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research

The revenue generated from the sales of respective products from the respective geographies in the market by leading players were aggregated to get the market value for individual products at the global level. The global market values obtained for each product were added together to get the total global market value for the market.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

By Application;

The market is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. In 2018, the postmenopausal osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis, the focus of pharmaceutical players on providing effective drugs for postmenopausal osteoporosis, and the high risk of osteoporosis fractures supported the growth of this segment. Additionally, factors such as old age and obesity further add to the risk of osteoporosis in women. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Drug,

The market is segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28). Prolia is the fastest-growing segment of the market. Also, Prolia accounted for the larger share of the market in 2018. The increasing demand for Prolia due to the high prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis among women is the major factor responsible for the growth of this market segment.

Geographical Scenario: North America was the largest and the fastest-growing regional market for women’s healthcare. The increasing median age of first-time pregnancies and the growing prevalence of PCOS and postmenopausal osteoporosis are the factors responsible for the growth of this regional segment. Furthermore, the growing awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women, easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries, and increased healthcare spending also support the growth of this market.

The prominent players in the global women’s healthcare market include Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Dublin), Merck & Co. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen (US), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V. (US), Lupin (India), Blairex Laboratories (US), Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US), Eli Lilly And Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and Johnson & Johnson (US).