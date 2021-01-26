Terrorism in the Digital Age: How free, quick and easy it is to lose everything | Book by Antoine Andary

New York, NY, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Antoine Andary’s new book ”Terrorism in the Digital Age” is a valuable and precious asset and resource for those who want to start understanding how terrorism is broadcasted in the digital age. Andary’s book provides research and analysis on how electronic terrorism, seek to disturb the security of societies and spread fear among citizens, while it is imperative for governments to change their traditional concepts and adopt concepts that are compatible with this new era, that can be called the “Electronic Age”. His book interactively explores fundamental principles on the concept of terrorism in the digital age and how terrorist groups and certain individuals use it to carry out their attacks worldwide. Alongside, by structuring terrorism in the age of technology, studying terrorism through communications and media, inspect international cooperation against online terrorism. Last but not least, examining how we can prevent and counter electronic terrorism, and lastly showing a solid perspective on how the future of digital terrorism could become.

Antoine Andary’s, who is a political communication and international affairs, counter-terrorism research fellow and intelligence analyst. Currently, he is a research fellow at the American Counterterrorism Targeting & Resilience Institute. At ACTRI, Andary’s main research is crime-terror nexus in the context of both militant Jihadi, terrorist groups and violent extremist in the EU. His research focuses on developing counter-terrorism ingenuity and capability on understanding the inducement of terrorists individuals and organizations worldwide. Along with, he leads different research and information collection on the role of law enforcement and prosecution strategies in combatting extreme ideologies, specifically, in and between the Middle-East and the European Region. In addition, he is the Vice Chairman of the International Association for Political Science Students – IAPSS’s Research Committee on Conflict, Security and Crime. Formerly, he served as a counter-terrorism intelligence analyst at the Counter-Terrorism Group – CTG within the crime unit. Antoine Andary holds a Master’s Degree in Political Communication and International Affairs. Henceforth, he pursued higher studies in Criminology, Global Security and Defense, focusing strategically and operationally on Transnational Organized Crime. His areas of research are Communications, Politics, International Relations, Governance, Human Rights, Policy, National and International Security, Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism, Anti-Human Trafficking, Anti-Money Laundering, Political and Geopolitical, Military, Police and Intelligence Affairs.

The author’s strategy to explain this complex process, is by describing how the world has witnessed a revolution that changed the course of history, which is the industrial revolution, and the world is now witnessing another revolution, but it is of a new kind, a revolution that depends on information and knowledge, namely the technological revolution. It is mostly considered that the current era, is the era of digital use par excellence. The internet has become the backbone of most daily interactions, and the tendency of most countries and governments to adopt smart systems, and the matter has gone beyond building smart and powerful cities, and with ease of use, the cheapness of cost, and great return, the number of internet users has increased. Where the number of internet users and associated devices is expected to reach four billion by 2020, equivalent to half of the world’s population and with the increasing dependence on it in all areas of life, whether they are political, military, economic, legal, social and other various fields. With the transformation of social media sites to be an unconventional actor in international relations, the Internet has become a double-edged sword, just as it was a means to achieve human prosperity and progress, there is another dark side, with the increasing threats and risks resulting from the increasing dependence on it in an open world governed by unseen interactions, and the absence of a higher legal authority to control it.

”Terrorism in the Digital Age” is a book that reads like an analysis report but is at the same time highly educational and informative, keeping the reader spell-bound about online extremism.