Beer Processing Market Growth Factors and Global Forecast to 2025

The global beer processing market studied in this report involves the market coverage of brewery equipment and beer. The global beer processing market is estimated to account for about USD 677.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 815.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The rising trend of low- or no-alcohol, and organic beer coupled with the increasing number of microbreweries, as well as brewpubs, has significantly driven the beer processing market. Several brewers, such as Heineken, Greene King, AB InBev, and Budweiser, are adding low-alcohol versions of their flagship beers to their portfolios. Further, product innovations and advancements in the brewery equipment market have led to the increasing need for updated and sustainable brewery equipment among beer processors.

With the growing trend of craft beer consumption and the rising number of craft breweries, especially microbreweries, and brewpubs, this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next six years. In craft breweries, the beer is manufactured using a variety of ingredients to achieve the desired aroma, body, flavor, and finish. The process may be traditional, but some constant experimentations and innovations are being undertaken to create varieties.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period in the brewery equipment market. The high growth rate in North America and the increasing investments by leading beer manufacturers for expansions is further projected to drive the market growth. Also, the region is witnessing significant demand for craft beer.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for nearly 33% of the market share in the total beer volume market. The region is witnessing a growing trend of premiumization and low or no alcohol beer beverages due to its health benefits. Various large beer manufacturers including Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), United Breweries (India), China Resources Snow Breweries Limited (China), and Carlsberg A/S (Denmark) have their production bases in the region. Some of the beer equipment manufacturers present in this region include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones (Germany), and Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co Ltd (China).

