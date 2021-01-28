Hodusoft Launch Hodusoft Voice and SMS Broadcasting Software for Low Cost Campaigns

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ — Hodusoft launched revamped broadcasting software that includes voice broadcasting and SMS broadcasting using VoIP technology, now layered with some artificial intelligence and connect to CRM as well as IVR. “It is the better, cost efficient and effective way to reach out to prospective or existing customers and get results,” said the company head on the occasion.

Primarily, the software is ideal for reaching out to target audiences that do not use social media and mainly use feature phones. This includes a vast majority of people, including what is known as the current generation. Businesses, small, medium and large can use Hodusoft’s voice broadcasting software to send out millions of messages to a huge potential audience in just a few minutes. One can just as well use the SMS broadcasting software part of the Broadcast solution to send out text message to users of feature phones and smartphone users too. However, this is just one of the positive aspects. Hodusoft’s SMS and voice broadcasting software can do a lot for businesses of all sizes and types, claimed the company head. Even education and government departments will find the broadcast software simply indispensable and hugely useful as the cheapest and most effective mode of communication.

It is easy to use and set up. Even “One Man Show” type businesses can use it with ease for campaigns of different types. You could get leads, for instance, or a list of phone numbers. It is easy to feed this into the backend CRM or contact list, link it with the IVR and then record a voice message or type out a text message. The software can be scheduled to activate at a set time and it will then send out hundreds of thousands of messages in minutes without need for human intervention. This makes it ideal for business sales campaigns and for surveys. Small and large businesses will find it an effective way to launch campaigns for festive offers or clearance sales or anything similar.

Government will find voice broadcasting and SMS broadcasting the best methods to send out notifications to people in cities and in rural areas too, wherever GSM service is available. It is much better than radio or TV in that each individual receives the message. Voice broadcasting software can be used for emergencies like earthquakes or floods and SMS broadcasting software can reach out with announcements of schemes or reminders to pay taxes.

“The biggest advantage of Hodusoft broadcasting software is that it is cost efficient and reaches out to individual targets with an option for recipients to respond,” said the company representative. The customer experience starts with receipt of the message and thereafter it depends on the response with the software keeping track of interactions. It can lead to conversions and sales in a much more effective way. Broadcast cost is typically about 30% of what you would pay to employ call center agents for campaigns.

Hodusoft’s SMS and voice broadcasting software includes real time reports and analytics that will help users to derive information and to take well-considered decisions on the next phase of action. The SMS broadcast software cost is affordable and it can also be used on the pay-as-you-go model.

Businesses interested in taking their campaigns to the next level at rock bottom costs may approach Hodusoft on phone 91 79 48939393, 1-707-708-4638 or simply chat on https://hodusoft.com/voice-and-sms-broadcasting-software/.

