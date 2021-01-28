Paint Additives Market Growth Drivers | Top Company Profiles | Regional Estimates

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Paint Additives Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global paint additives market is expected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2025 with 6% CAGR. Growing use of paints and coatings in the construction and the automotive sectors due to highly preferred solvent properties are major growth factors.

Key Players:

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

ANGUS Chemical Company

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

BYK Additives & Instruments

Daikin Industries

Eastman Chemical Company

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/paint-additives-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The increasing use of paints and coating is expected to influence demand for paint additives in the forecast period. Paint additives market is expected to witness 6% CAGR in the forecast period. Factors such as increase in the expenditure on construction activities and rise in the adoption of paints and coatings in automotive sector, are fueling growth of the paint additives market, mainly in developing economies across the globe.

The stringent laws and regulation against harmful effects of paints and coating on environment are compelling market players to adopt environment-friendly paints and coatings additives that complies with the regional and international regulations. This has led market players to significantly invest in research and development for paint addictive market. With the development of low cost solutions to avoid the use of volatile organic compounds is contributing to the market expansion in upcoming years.

Paint additives consists of an extremely vital type of raw materials that utilized for the production of paints and coating materials, also in various application that are narrowly associated with coating materials. The essential factors associated with paint addictive are quality and coating application properties that are dependent on the type of raw material used. Also, selection of the correct additives that is to be added with the paints and coating is significantly vital.

Product Outlook:

Rheology modifiers

Biocides

Anti-foamers

Wetting & dispersion agents

Application Outlook:

Architectural

Industrial

Wood & furniture

Automotive

Regional Outlook:

The paint additives market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the paint additives market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as Japan, Malaysia, China and India are leading the Asia-Pacific market with the growing need for infrastructural facilities and increasing investment by market players due to potential growth opportunities. North America and Europe region have shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in commercial as well as residential construction and rising living standards.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark