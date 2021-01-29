Reliance Nissan Unleashed the 2021 Nissan Changes

Yokohama, Japan, 2021-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — The hit news for Nissan in 2021 is a brand new Rogue crossover SUV, the brand’s best-selling and arguably the most important model. Almost importantly, the Nissan Area Electric SUV makes its debut, joining the Leafs in the Nissan Electric Vehicle (EV) rank.

The 2021 Nissan Altima corresponds to other Nissan sedans in the trim-level hierarchy. A new driver-assist package is available for the Altima S entry-level. There is an optional premium package for the SV, which includes an electric sunroof, heated front seats, and lane departure prevention. The 2021 Nissan Aria is a mid-sized 5-passenger vehicle. It has a spacious interior, can travel up to 300 miles with a fully charged battery, and offers 2-wheel or all-wheel drive. Nissan’s e-pedal drive system is also included in the 2021 Aria.

The new 2021 Nissan Armada is available in the three trim levels – SV, SL, and Platinum – and later in the year model, an entry-level S grade will join the lineup. The 5.6-liter V8 engine developing 400 horsepower continues the power behind the Armada or all four wheels. At the 2021 Nissan Frontier Change, Nissan unveiled its 2020 Frontier’s more powerful 3.8-liter V-6 engine. The 2021 Nissan GT-R features a 565-horsepower 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 engine combined with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, ensuring that the GT-R premium can drive at the speed of racecars.

The 2021 Sentra changes include standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at all trim levels, and the SR trim has Nissan Connect service and Wi-Fi hotspot. The small 2021 Nissan Versa sedan has been redesigned from the 2020 model year. It features a new exterior and interior design, a more powerful engine, and new safety and driver assistance technologies. 2021 Nissan Rogue, a top seller of the brand, is redesigning the clean sheet on a new platform. By doing so, the automaker is improving Rouge’s driving dynamics, improving passenger comfort and efficiency, and further enhancing the already impressive range of safety and driver assistance technologies.

The 2021 Nissan Vans are built primarily for contractors and fleet customers and come in cargo and passenger configurations. The cargo van lineup includes the NV1500, NV2500HD, and NV3500HD, while the passenger van comes in the NV3500HD specification with only 12-passenger seating. For 2021, NV is available with a 4-0-liter V-6 or 5.6-liter V-8 engine, depending on the cargo model, and has two roof configurations. The NV passenger uses the V-8 engine.

With all the new updates, the 2021 year model will create a buzz amongst drivers.