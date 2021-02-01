Sports Drink Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Sports Drink Market size is expected to reach USD 29.9 Billion by 2025, according to Million Insights. registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Increasing usage of sports drinks by athletes due to the presence of constituents which include electrolytes water and energy is expected to increase the demand of the market. In addition, growing health awareness among young age groups who are engaged in sports activities is one of the major factors to fuel market growth.

Athletes are preferring sports drink beverages than carbonated drinks due to the adoption of this product by health clubs and respective associations. Though these drinks are popular among athletes and sports personnel, there is also growing adoption among general consumers who are not involved in any kind of sport. Hence, by observing this opportunity, manufacturers across the globe are targeting athletes’ groups. Moreover, the increasing number of fitness centers and health clubs are expected to pave the market growth in the coming years.

Geographically, North America held the largest market share of more than 40%, in 2018 due to the rising awareness about health and the trend of athleticism. Developing countries such as China and India in the Asia Pacific region are expected to have a huge potential to grow during the forecast period due to the high presence of the young population.

However, consumer shift towards natural and organic products is expected to hinder the market growth. Therefore, market players are introducing sports drink with natural components such as natural sweeteners in the products.

Among the distribution channel segment, retail held the largest sports drink market share due to increase in bulk purchase and cost comparison with supermarket and hypermarket. The online platform is expected to expand with the highest growth rate due to the increasing influence of the internet via smart devices, during the forecast period.

By product, hypertonic segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019-2025 and accounted for the largest share of 39.5%, in 2018.

Region wise, North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue with 40.3%, in 2018.

In Europe, Germany held the largest share for sports drinks owing to rising disposable income followed by China, Japan and India

The industry is highly competitive due to presence of key players such as Coca-Cola, Sportade, Pocari, PepsiCo,100Plus, and Lucozade.

Sports Drink Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

