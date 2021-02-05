Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources Market Key Business Development Strategies and Growth Analysis Report

The global Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and the Other Conventional Sources Market is expected to reach USD 26.3 Billion by 2025. Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources is used to meet the protein need of raising population. The single cell protein (SCP) is termed as a dried microbial cell or total protein extracted from pure microbial cell culture like fungi, algae, bacteria, and yeast specifically grown on agricultural waste and may be used as food supplement to animals and humans.

Key Players:

  • Tangshan Top Bio-Technology Co., ltd
  • Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company
  • CBH
  • Xiamen Hyfine Gelatin Co., Ltd
  • Cangzhou Tianyu Feed Additive Co., Ltd
  • Euglena Co., Ltd.
  • Corbion Biotech, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The production of single cell protein can be done using waste materials like corncobs, wood shavings, sawdust, and others. The protein extracts market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period. High demand for SCP proteins as it has low fat content and contains about 43 to 85% of protein, growing use of enhanced techniques, high demand for nutritious products, and rising population are documented as major factors of Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.

Application Outlook:

  • Biotechnology
    • Pharma
    • Cell Culture media
  • Animal Feed
    • Animal feed by sources
      • Plant Protein Extract Sources
      • Microbial Sources – Single Cell Proteins
        • Bacteria
        • Yeast
        • Algae
        • Fungi
      • Microbial Sources – Direct Use
    • Animal feed by grades
      • Concentrates
      • Isolates
      • Hydrolysates
    • Animal feed by animal type
      • Livestock
        • Poultry
        • Pig
        • Cattle
      • Fish Feed
      • Companion/Pet Animals
    • Agriculture & Fertilizers

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is dominating the large market share in the next couple of years due to growing usage of cosmetic products such as makeup, sunscreens, lotions & cream among the younger population in India and China. Moreover, growing demand for potassium citrate due to its properties such as pH buffering, potassium fortification, enhancement of stability & complexity and ability to act as a systemic alkalizer in pet food and feed are expected to boost the market growth in this region.

