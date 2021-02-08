Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting Market Regional Scope, Current Trends and Developments Opportunities

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting Market size is expected to reach USD 4.59 billion by 2025 with CAGR of 7.2% in the upcoming period. Automotive interior ambient lighting is extensively used for drivers’ safety as it ensures effective visibility of dashboard and is used by the automotive manufacturers as a tool of product differentiation.

Key Players:

OSRAM GmbH

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

SCHOTT AG

DRÄXLMAIER Group

Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC

Grupo Antolin

Philips Lighting

Pacific Insight Electronics Corp.

Valeo

Growth Drivers:

The adoption of interior ambient lighting in automobiles is anticipated to increase due to growing awareness regarding energy-efficient lighting systems and increasing sales of luxury vehicles equipped with infotainment and navigation systems. The market size is expected to record a CAGR of 7.2% in the upcoming period. Automotive interior ambient lighting is one of the most important parts of vehicles that is gaining popularity among the vehicle manufacturers. Moreover, new product developments and constant innovations in the lighting systems are the major factors driving the growth of market in the next couple of years.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of automotive interior ambient lighting market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, improving advancements in the automotive industry, growing demand for luxury vehicles, rising installation rate of ambient lighting, increasing demand for LEDs in cars, growing automotive industry, technological advancements, and stringent government rules & regulations. Moreover, increasing awareness about energy-efficient lighting systems, growing customer inclination toward safety & comfort features and technological advancements in automotive interior lighting technology are further driving the demand for ambient lighting in the automotive industry.

However, high costs of OE integration and fluctuating prices of raw materials are negatively impacting the growth of automotive interior ambient lighting industry. The probable stakeholders for market include ambient lighting manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and lighting source providers.

Application Outlook:

Dashboard

Footwell

Doors

The “dashboard” segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share during the forecast period due to increasing sales of ultra-luxurious vehicles and increasing installation of ambient lighting.

Regional Outlook:

North America held the highest market share in 2016 and is expected to hold the largest market share in the years to come due to increasing luxury vehicle sales and incorporation of ambient lighting in all premium and mid-segment vehicles. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the coming years owing to the increasing presence of large number of vehicle manufactures and growing demand for luxury vehicles.

