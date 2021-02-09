Alphanumeric LCD modules Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

Global Alphanumeric LCD modules Market: Overview

With the rapid increase in production of consumer electronics from past few years, the demand for electronic parts is rising in a parallel manner and alphanumeric LCD module is one of them. Manufacturers of alphanumeric LCD modules are focusing on designing standard configurations so that the international level sales is carried out in more effective manners. The standard sizes are available such as alphanumeric LCD 16×2, 8×1 and 40×4, and others. The applications of alphanumeric LCD modules are getting extended day by day as the advancement is introduced by manufacturers to improve the usability of alphanumeric LCD modules. Moreover, to satisfy increasing demand, manufacturers are creating displays so that different characters such as letters including capital or small, any number, and punctuation marks, such as comma, period and backslash.

Alphanumeric LCD modules are increasingly used across different industry verticals to display characters or numbers. The alphanumeric LCD modules market is expected to show significant growth rate as the manufacturers are increasingly focusing on investments in the field of research and development of the alphanumeric LCD modules so that the more advanced products are made available to the end users. The applications of alphanumeric LCD modules is expected to increase due to its ability to display sharpened texts, high contrast, and also the availability of different combinations in text and background colors.

Global Alphanumeric LCD modules Market: Drivers and Restraints

The fact that alphanumeric LCD modules are available as per the number of characters required in each row and number of rows is creating flexibility for the end users resulting into increasing deployment. Also, customers can use alphanumeric LCD modules as per their display character requirements as ‘number of rows x number of characters’ are total letters or numbers which can be displayed. The other factor driving the growth of alphanumeric LCD modules is its increasing application in terminals, machinery, and signboards to display text and numeric information. In addition to this, availability of different display options right from 8 character x 1 line displays to 40 characters x 4 line displays and different character sizes varying from large to small is resulting into diversified applications of the alphanumeric LCD modules. With the constant innovations, the alphanumeric LCDs are now being used as they consume less power and also can be integrated into various consumer electronics products resulting in increasing demand for alphanumeric LCD modules. On the other hand, the availability of alphanumeric LCD modules at low prices due to the entry of new players from developing countries, shortage of electronic components is a significant challenge for the established players in this market.

Global Alphanumeric LCD Modules Market: Segmentation

The global alphanumeric LCD modules market is segmented on the basis of the display pattern and region.

Segmentation Based on Display Pattern:

On the basis of display pattern, the alphanumeric LCD modules market is segmented into 8 x 1, 8 x 2, 12 x 2, 16 x 1, 16 x 2, 16 x 4, 20 x 2, 20 x 4, 20 x 3, 40 x 2, 40 x 4. The segmentation is performed on the basis of total number of characters to be displayed on alphanumeric LCD modules. For example, 8 x 1 alphanumeric LCD modules displays 8 characters in one row.

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the alphanumeric LCD modules market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, and MEA.

Global Alphanumeric LCD modules Market: Industry Key Players

The global vendors for alphanumeric LCD modules include Xiamen Eshine Display Co., Ltd.,Bigbook (DG) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., ShenZhen Better Group Limited, RONBO ELECTRONICS LIMITED, RAYSTAR OPTRONICS, INC., WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd, Newhaven Display International, Inc. and others. Alphanumeric LCD modules manufacturers are coming up with the new features and more advanced functionalities of the displays for sustaining in the global competition.

Global Alphanumeric LCD modules Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global market for alphanumeric LCD modules is divided on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, and China hold the major market share in terms of revenue generation from the sale of alphanumeric LCD modules because of the higher presence of manufacturers for these displays as well as the dense presence of the consumer electronics manufacturers. North America followed by Western Europe are next largest market for the alphanumeric LCD modules due to increasing demand from consumer electronics manufacturers. MEA region is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR.

