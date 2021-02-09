Industrial Motor Brakes Market Investment Strategies and Forecast Analysis, Changing Consumer Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Growing applications for instantaneous break systems that can prevent potential mishaps is set to fuel the growth of the industrial motor brakes market in the coming years. Unlike their hydraulic or mechanical counterparts, industrial motor brakes do not encompass wearable components and are highly stable. Further, delayed results due to prolonged motor halts are propelling the growth of industrial motor brakes globally.

Industrial motor brakes are witnessing huge traction among different sectors owing to their fast deceleration, quite unlike natural brakes, which usually take more time to slow down an industrial motor. Industrial motor brakes such as electromagnetic brakes, incorporated into high speed and high cycle rate machines, are finding favor with end use industries, such as packaging, food and beverage, and printing, to instantly stop the rotating motion.

Increasing concerns vis-à-vis workforce safety are compelling industry owners to shift to advanced braking and operational equipment. In addition, industrial motor brakes are gaining significant traction against the backdrop of rising adoption of DC brakes, AC brakes and torque for extensive working applications.

Manufacturers are putting prime focus on minimizing machine stop time, thus boosting the production of automated guided vehicles (AGV) and electric cars, and in turn prompting them to turn to industrial motor brakes. Furthermore, industrial motor brakes allow accurate movement and stoppage, and maintain workplace safety by enabling tension maintenance in the pulleys, and deployment of dynamic brakes.

Growing need to stop motors instantaneously to avoid danger to the worker or damage to the products has led to an increased demand for robust industrial motor brakes. Numerous repercussions pertaining to the delay in halting a motor is paving way for the growth in the industrial motor brakes market.

Industrial motor brakes are widely used across industries to instantly stop any rotating motion, such an electric motor. Growing deployment of electromagnetic brakes to stop the driven machine at the desired location instantaneously has been underpinning gains in the industrial motor brakes market.

Wide applications of industrial motor brakes, such as regenerative braking, dynamic braking, and plugging in various operational verticals, including metals & mining, construction, manufacturing and processing are creating significant opportunities for stakeholders. Furthermore, industrial motor brakes are robust and don’t have any wearable parts due to which they are widely substituting mechanical or hydraulic brakes.

Growing workplace-safety related concerns are propelling industrialists to deploy robust, adequate and high-quality operational equipment. Sales of industrial motor brakes are likely to remain concentrated in the forthcoming years on the back of increasing adoption of DC brakes, AC brakes and torque for extensive operational applications.

Rapid transition towards industrial automation to boost production capabilities are auguring well for the growth of industrial motor brakes market. With automated guided vehicles (AGV) and other battery-based mobile equipment becoming pervasive in mechanical space, manufacturers are focusing on minimizing machine stop time, which has prompted them to leverage industrial motor brakes.

The industrial motor brakes play a vital role in mechanical power transmission to convey mechanical energy to shafts. The brakes assists in holding machinery, deploy emergency or dynamics brakes and maintain tension in pulleys of an equipment. This ensures smooth motion and halt improves accuracy, efficiency and safety of the workplace. Thus industrial motor brakes have gained vital importance in mechanical industry. Further, upsurge in shift towards industrial automation to increase production capabilities have triggered the growth of industrial brakes market.

Increasing population has been witnessing growth in construction and manufacturing activities, thereby boosting adoption of industrial motor brakes. Expansion of mechanical industries including power generations plants, metals & mining industry, constructions and marine & shipping have influenced the growth of industrial motor brakes market. Further, robust performance of industrial motor brakes has led industrialist to deploy them in every vertical.

With automated guided vehicles (AGV) and other battery-operated mobile equipment becoming ubiquitous in mechanical sector, manufacturers are focusing on minimizing machine stop time, which has led them to adopt industrial motor brakes. Along with AGVs the trend for utility task vehicles (UTVs) and all-terrain vehicles is for the brake manufacturer to deliver feature that necessitate minimum effort for consumers, which include improved mechanical control with reduced physical efforts.

Industrial Motor Brakes Market: Introduction

Industrial motors are usually stopped using natural deceleration. However, the process needs instantaneous retardations where the industrial motor brake find its significance. Industrial Motor Brakes i.e. electromagnetic brakes are employed in various kinds of high speed & high cycle rate machines which find their applications in various end use industries such as packaging, food and beverage, printing etc. The advantage of using industrial motor brakes over the mechanical or hydraulic brakes is that the motor brakes do not have any wearable parts and are steady enough. The Industrial Motor Brakes work on the principle of countercurrent braking which is done by disconnecting the industrial motor and reconnecting the same the other way around. The torque is expected to be higher than the starting torque in order to ensure that the motor doesn’t start in the reverse rotation.

There are two types of braking in the case of industrial motors, DC injection braking and dynamic braking respectively. In the case of DC Injection braking, the DC current is applied to the stationary windings of the AC motor after the power to the motor has been disconnected. Dynamic braking is the process of connecting a running motor to the industrial motor where in the connected motor acts as a generator and converts the mechanical energy produced by the industrial motor into electrical energy. The heat is dissipated through resistor and the industrial motor is stopped immediately.

Industrial Motor Brakes Market: Drivers and Challenges

Industrial Motor Brakes are evident tools in the manufacturing and process industries as natural braking would consume a lot of time. With increase in the production rates and the need for accomplishment of job within the time limit has eventually turned out as a driver for the industrial motor brakes market. In addition to this, the increasing number of new and upcoming industries has facilitated for more demand in industrial motor brakes market.

As the motor brakes have advantages over the conventional methods, most of the manufacturers throughout the globe are preferring them. This has been observed as a new and emerging trend in the market and thus favoring the same. With extensive use, there is some scope for aftermarket services too. This happens to create more opportunity for the industrial motor brake manufacturers. Although the market looks fair, there is a restraint with respect to this. The restraint being, a large number of top contenders for this product. This makes it difficult for the manufacturers to make profitable transactions.

Industrial Motor Brakes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Global Industrial Motor Brakes Market can be segmented into:

DC Brake

AC Brake

Torque

On the basis of braking mode, the Global Industrial Motor Brakes Market can be segmented into:

Holding

Overhauling Braking

Load Assisted Braking

Soft Stop Braking

On the basis of application, the Global Industrial Motor Brakes Market can be segmented into:

Regenerative Braking

Dynamic Braking

Plugging

On the basis of End Users, the Global Industrial Motor Brakes Market can be segmented into:

Metals & Mining

Construction

Manufacturing

Processing

Others

Industrial Motor Brakes Market: Regional Overview

Industrial motor brakes of a great significance in all the industries globally. The scope for these brakes is equally distributed in the regions such as China, India, ASEAN, Latin America, North America and Europe. Adoption of such systems in Africa is anticipated to pace up eventually. More significantly, U.S., Canada and European regions are expected to create better value for the industrial motor brakes market.

Industrial Motor Brakes Market: Key Players

Some Market participants identified across the value chain of the Industrial Motor Brakes are:

Warner Electric, Inc. Brook Crompton UK Ltd. Eaton Sterling Controls Ogura Industrial Corp. Altra Industrial Motion. EMTorq Force Control Industries Tolomatic Toshiba International Corporation Havells

