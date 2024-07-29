Global Chronic Brain Damage Management Market Set to Skyrocket, Projected to Reach USD 1.77 Billion by 2033

In a recent market analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, the global chronic brain damage management market is poised for remarkable growth over the next decade. The market is forecasted to surge from a valuation of USD 0.9 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 1.77 billion by 2033, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.

This projected growth marks a substantial increase from the previous period of 2018-2022, where the market experienced a CAGR of 3.5%. The accelerated pace of expansion underscores the escalating demand for advanced solutions in managing chronic brain injuries and neurological disorders worldwide.

The surge in market growth can be largely attributed to the escalating incidence of chronic brain injuries and neurological disorders on a global scale. Chronic brain damage, which encompasses conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, and cerebral palsy, remains a significant cause of disability and mortality worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), strokes afflict approximately 15 million people annually, while traumatic brain injuries impact an estimated 69 million individuals each year. This staggering prevalence underscores the urgent need for innovative approaches and advanced therapies to address the growing burden of chronic brain damage.

As the global population continues to age and lifestyles evolve, the demand for effective management strategies for chronic brain injuries is expected to intensify further. This presents a significant growth opportunity for stakeholders in the chronic brain damage management market to innovate and develop novel solutions that can enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

With a steadfast commitment to advancing the field of chronic brain damage management, industry leaders and innovators are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of neurological care. Through collaborative efforts and groundbreaking research, the global healthcare community can pave the way for transformative advancements in the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of individuals affected by chronic brain injuries.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The Chronic Brain Damage Management market expanded at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2022.

The market for managing chronic brain damage is anticipated to expand at a 7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The market for managing chronic brain damage is anticipated to reach USD 1.77 billion by 2033.

The hospital sector holds the biggest market share, per the FMI research.

For the Chronic Brain Damage Management market, North America is predicted to have a 40% market share.

With a share of 20% throughout the projection period, it is expected that the East & South Asia market would grow considerably.

“A series of international level collaborations involving healthcare stakeholders across various institutional settings are fueling further clinical trials and research studies dedicated to discovering Chronic Brain Damage Management.” says an FMI analyst

Market Competition:

Key players in the market include companies such as NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB, TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Smith & Nephew, Stryker, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Neural Analytics, Inc., along with healthcare providers and technology companies among other global players.

In August 2022, a study revealed that Abbott’s blood test for concussion has the potential to predict outcomes from brain injury and inform treatment interventions. The test measures levels of two biomarkers, Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP) and Ubiquitin carboxy-terminal Hydrolase L1 (UCH-L1), in blood plasma within 24 hours of injury. High levels of GFAP and UCH-L1 were found to correlate with death and severe injury, and the test could accurately predict such outcomes six months after the injury. The study suggests that clinicians could use this test to get a more accurate picture of the severity of the injury and the expected course of recovery, enabling them to provide the best care for patients. Abbott is currently seeking FDA clearance for its TBI test on Alinity i and ARCHITECT core laboratory instruments, and the test is already CE Marked and available outside the U.S.

Key Segments Profiled in the Chronic Brain Damage Management Industry Survey:

Diagnosis:

Imaging studies

Blood tests

Brain evaluations

Treatment Type:

Occupational therapy

Physical therapy

Psychotherapy

Speech or language therapy

End- User:

Hospitals

Neurology Clinics

Independent Pharmacies

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

