Personalized Medicine Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2022

The global Personalized Medicine Market is expected to cross USD 2452.50 billion by 2022 with a rise in CAGR of 11.8%. Personalized medicine is a branch of medical science encompassing the unique attributes of patients, particularly the genetic design, previous treatment history, behavioural attributes and environmental factors. It enables therapeutic and preventions for emphasizing the most beneficial treatment with low side effects.

To cope up with biopharmaceutical research & development, companies such as Pfizer have introduced “precision medicine”, which is capable of delivering treatments based on disease mechanism and the capacity to target and develop therapies for patients.

Personalized medicine market is driven by rise in reimbursement support & regulatory framework coupled with increase in R&D activities for next generation sequencing for genetic mapping of patients by clinicians and medical practitioners. Rise in healthcare expenditures stimulates the need for effective diagnostics for cancer and increase in prevalence of chronic ailments coupled with use of biomarkers for therapeutics is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. Product segmentation for personalized medicine (PM) market includes PM diagnostics, PM therapeutics, personalized nutrition & wellness and personalized medical care.

The key players in the personalized medicine market include Quest Diagnostics, 3G Biotech, Laboratory Corporation of America, Abbott, Asuragen Inc, Becton Dickinson & Co, CardioDX Inc.

Personalized Medicine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

South Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Personalized Medicine Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Personalized Medicine Product Outlook

Chapter 5 Personalized Medicine Regional Outlook

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

