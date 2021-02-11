Global Portable Conveyor Belt Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018-2027

The manufacturing sector has witnessed a paradigm shift with the implementation of Industry 4.0 across various industrial sectors. With the growing trend of automation, manufacturing units have implemented Industry 4.0 standards to reduce machine downtime, reduce labor inefficiencies, enhance production, relatively reduce ROI (return on investment) duration, and more importantly achieve high quality manufacturing. In all automation processes, material handling through conveyor systems has been a pivotal factor. Portable conveyor belts are a key element across automated factories, which are used in material transportation, used as a buffer in between processes, and metering out products.

With Industry 4.0 in its growth phase, the demand for portable conveyor belts has dramatically increased across various industries such as textile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage processing, and the mining industry, to name a few. Being a critical component of smart automation systems, and with advances in technology based on Industry 4.0 standards, developments in portable conveyor belts have made them highly efficient, with electronic actuation and self-tuning, along with predictive maintenance with the help of machine learning algorithms and with track and trace. This is expected to intensify the demand for portable conveyor belts during the forecast period.

Demand for Mixed Model Assembly with Enhanced Conveyor System to Further the Growth of the Global Portable Conveyor Belt Market

Increasing complexities in production systems have accelerated the demand for conveyors belts. Currently, the growing demand for mixed model assembly lines, as they offer high processing speeds, is generating good opportunities for portable conveyor systems, simultaneously making it challenging for engineers. In addition, the ongoing drive towards high throughput and flexible conveyor systems is expected to fuel the adoption of portable conveyor belts in the coming years. Manufacturers of portable conveyor belts are integrating smart components such as sensors, controllers, motors, and drives to enable new capabilities and features such as controlled motion and efficient product delivery without stoppages. These new portable conveyor belts have new features and abilities such as tracing and tracking of units for proper processing, scaling up production activities, merge and diverge products from various paths to enable unique process sequences, and parallel processing and supporting rapid changeover times. This has supported the implementation of the mixed model assembly in manufacturing units, thus accelerating production, ultimately pushing up profits. This new norm of mixed model assembly is expected to provide an impetus to the adoption of portable conveyor belts across the manufacturing sector.

Development of Telescopic Portable Conveyor Belts to Auger Well for the Global Market

The development of telescopic portable conveyor belts has made it possible to carry out various functions, including handling of large volumes at the required speed. Manufacturers are introducing telescopic portable conveyor belts that are suited for carrying out various operations across industries. For example, Caljan has developed a telescopic portable conveyer belt that allows the easy passing of forklift trucks. In facilities which handle loosely loaded goods as well as palletized goods, using a telescopic portable conveyor belt on rails allows the discharge of loosely loaded goods at any available door. By shifting the position of the telescopic portable conveyor belt away from the door, it can give enough space for the convenient passing of forklift trucks to move into the trucks and trailers across the leveler. Portable telescopic conveyor belts offer flexibility, especially during dual-purpose loading. Caljan’s telescopic portable conveyor belt comes with a counterweight fitted on its rear side to prevent tipping. Moreover, it can be operated by a single worker with ease in handling. In addition, the weight of this telescopic portable conveyor belt is offset by using powered wheels, thus making the maneuvering quick and simple. With the increasing adoption of telescopic portable conveyor belts, the global portable conveyor belt market is likely to witness significant growth during the period of assessment.

Manufacturers have invested in researching on new technologies for developing novel and power-efficient portable conveyor belts. This aspect has been favoring the growth of the global market, as newly developed portable conveyor belts come with a wide application scope, and with increased capabilities and features. For example, Access Construction Equipment has recently developed a new portable conveyor belt – Handiveyor. It allows the moving of solid materials without interference. It can be used for moving oversized products, as it is fitted with adjustable and specially designed guide rails. Moreover, it can simply be plugged into a regular household power point or small generator, as it runs on 120V motors. High structural strength, light weight, and controlled power consumption make it a vital component of any manufacturing plant. Other key participants in the global portable conveyor belt market include Monaflex, ContiTech AG, Dorner Conveyors, Coveya Ltd., Redline Systems Inc., Asmech Systems, and Huzhou Maolian Machinery Co., Ltd.

