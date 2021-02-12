Explosive Trace Detection Market Segmentation, Industry Participants & Competitive Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Explosive Trace Detection Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global explosive trace detection market size is expected to value at USD 2.36 billion by 2025, during the forecast period. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increase in terrorist activities around the world, rise in the use of trace detectors for illegal arms and drug trafficking, and growing adoption by domestic law enforcement agencies.

Key Players:

Autoclear, LLC.

Smiths Detection Inc.

Nuctech Company, Ltd

Chemring Group

L3 Technologies, Inc.

American Science and Engineering, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Analogic Corporation

Other Key Players

Growth Drivers:

The use of explosive trace detectors offers enhanced capabilities such as an integrated global positioning system that allows consumers to locate position of object, and larger storage capacity to share critical information over communication channel. In addition, explosive trace detectors allow operators to view images of objects placed inside of closed box on the touchscreen-enabled LCD displays. Globally, the explosive trace detection market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 10.5% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the explosive trace detection market.

However, critical factors such as rising cost related to the deployment and repairs of explosive trace detectors, decline in the defense expenditure and saturation of such devices mainly in developed economies are significantly hampering growth of the market. Moreover, strict norms and guidelines for use of the security screening equipment are limiting market expansion in recent years. Yet, deployment of advanced methodologies similar to the real time three dimensional color images fueling progress of the explosive trace detection market in upcoming years.

Product Outlook:

Handheld

Vehicle-Mounted

Other Detectors

Application Outlook:

Military & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Public Safety & Law Enforcement

Commercial

Regional Outlook:

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest technologies and presence of leading industry players. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the explosive trace detection market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing preference towards public safety and law administration.

