New Yorker Electronics Unveils CDE’s new VMF & VPF Electronic Hybrid Supercapacitor Series

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Feb-13 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has announced the distribution of Cornell Dubilier Electronics’ new VMF and VPF Series of Hybrid LIC Supercapacitors. The new VMF and VPF Series operate at 3.8 WVDC with capacitance values up to 220 Farads, with the higher voltage resulting in increased energy density.

With nearly eight times the energy density and a fraction of the leakage current of similar volume 2.7V supercapacitors, designers can use smaller or fewer components to achieve the desired amount of energy storage. In addition, VMF and VPF have an advantage in applications with long standby and run times. Both series can deliver quick bursts of energy that may be used to maintain voltage when power is interrupted, or they may be used to extend battery life by reducing peak repetitive current demands on the battery.

Because of their high energy storage capacity, some applications can use these components in place of costly batteries. Unlike batteries, hybrid supercapacitors do not degrade with each charge/discharge cycle. They are also inherently safer than batteries, with no risk of thermal runaway. For applications requiring higher voltage or capacitance, CDE can design custom series-parallel banks of components, packaged into modules with the desired lead configuration, though New Yorker Electronics.

Sizes of these Cornell Dubilier Electric Double Layer Capacitors (EDLC) range from 8mm to 16mm in diameter with lengths from 16mm to 25mm. Life cycles are rated up to 500,000 charge/discharge cycles. Operating temperature ranges from -25 °C to 85 °C. Both series are fully RoHS compliant and UL recognized.

Standard components within the series are offered in a radial board-mount package. Applications for the VMF and VPF hybrid supercapacitor include IoT systems, mechanical actuators, smart meters, pulse battery pack alternatives, memory backup, UPS systems, emergency lighting, LED powered solar lighting, and energy harvesting from solar or wind power.

Features & Benefits:

High Voltage

Very Fast Charge/Discharge

High Power Density

RoHS Compliant

Applications:

IoT systems

Mechanical Actuators

Smart Meters

Pulse Battery Pack Alternatives

Memory Backup

UPS systems

Emergency Lighting

LED Powered Solar Lighting

Energy Harvesting from Solar or Wind Power

As a franchise distributor for CDE, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Cornell Dubilier Electronics’ Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors as well as AC Oil Filled Capacitors, DC Oil Filled Capacitors, Film Capacitors, MICA Capacitors, Ultracapacitors, Surface Mount Capacitors, Aluminum Polymer Capacitors and Supercapacitors.

