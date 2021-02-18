Stationery Market 2018 Size & Growth: Quality, Reliability User Demands & Profiles KOKUYO Co,Ltd, PILOT CORPORATION, Pentel, Zebra Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, Jason’s Deli Inc., M&G Holding Group Co., Ltd, Beifa Group Co.,

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ —

As the need for simplifying tasks and increasing output arises, industry professionals are increasingly investing in designing customized stationary globally. Moreover, with various technological advancements, demand for the smart stationery is projected to increase in the global market of stationery during the forecast period. Fact.MR states that the global market of stationery is projected to reflect a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period, 2017-2026

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growth of the global stationery market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. With the growing need for smart accessories among the industrial professionals, sales of stationery products will continue to increase in the global market. Manufacturers are significantly investing in designing smart stationery for companies according to the particular specifications and demands of the company.

Growing advancements in technology has negatively impacted demand for the traditional stationery products. With the launch of various gadgets equipped with smart pens that enables the end users to make notes, demand for the traditional stationery products is projected to hit rock bottom. Demand for the smart gadgets is projected to increase as the end users can conveniently synchronize their information and save it in their smart devices. Moreover, the smart devices further allow the end users to retrieve related information when required by the end user. Customization and personalization of the stationery products will continue to remain in trend in developing regions such as North America. Personalization and customization is further projected to witness significant demand for innovation in range of stationery products. However, the stationery market in Europe is projected to witness positive growth attributed to increasing corporate expansion and setting up of new companies. Moreover, companies based in Europe are increasingly investing on customizing and personalizing of their business stationery products such as memos and business cards. Bound to these factors, the global market of stationery is projected to witness slight increase in growth.

With the growing trend of changing lifestyle in the middle class population, e-commerce and industrialization, demand for stationery products including smart stationery products, office stationery and luxury writing instruments is projected to rev up globally. Manufacturers are mainly capitalizing on growing demand for stationery products in APEJ. Surge in the number of educational institutions is likely to rev up demand for the stationery products globally. Expansion of the e-commerce platform is further projected to fuel the sales of range of stationery products in the global market. These factors are projected to contribute towards the global market growth of stationery during the forecast period.

Sales for Pen Products to Remain High

Growing demand for writing tools with high-quality ink will continue to rev up sales of pens globally. In terms of revenue, the pens segment is projected to represent a robust growth, representing around US$ 24,000 Mn by 2026-end. In contrary, the art goods product type segment and the coloring product type segment is projected to reflect a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the exporters sales channel segment is projected to reflect a robust CAGR. However, the wholesalers sales channel segment is projected to represent the highest growth in terms of revenue, accounting for more than US$ 3,000 Mn by 2017-end.

Based on pricing range, the mid-range segment is projected to represent a robust growth in terms of revenue. By 2026-end, the mid-range price range segment is projected to represent the fastest growth, recording more than US$ 4,000 Mn.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of stationery are Shachihata Inc., KOKUYO Co,Ltd, PILOT CORPORATION, Pentel, Zebra Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, Jason’s Deli Inc., M&G Holding Group Co., Ltd, Beifa Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Comix Group Co., Ltd., Guangbo Group Stock Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Aihao Pen Trade Co. Ltd., ITC Limited, Qingdao Changlong Stationery Co., Ltd., GM Pens International Pvt Ltd, Navneet Education Limited, Lion Pencil Co., Ltd. and BIC Cello.

