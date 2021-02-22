Olive Oil Market Perceptions Targeting Industrial Expansion Studied during the Forecast Period 2017 2022

With the presence of key cultivation countries and the potential trading opportunities promised by the recently announced EU-Japan Trade Deal, olive oil market will continue to witness the maximum revenue share coming from Europe. An estimated sales revenue of over US$ 3 Bn by 2022 in Europe alone signifies ample opportunities in European olive oil market. The latest study on global olive oil market reaffirms continued dominance of Europe over other regional markets for olive oil over 2017-2022. Robust demand for olive oil from China and other Asian countries will however enable APEJ to pose strong competition to Europe in the near future.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=107

Over the five-year projection period 2017-2022, the global olive oil market revenue is likely to expand at a moderate CAGR, reaching approximately US$ 11 Bn by 2022 end. A newly released market research report by Fact.MR offers a bird’s eye view of the global olive oil market, backed by intensive assessment of the olive oil market performed for the five-year period 2017-2022. The report, in addition to elaborating on all the factors expected to shape the olive oil market growth in the near future, discusses the supply-demand and pricing scenario in detail. In the backdrop of recent supply-demand imbalance and the resultant upsurge of olive oil prices, it is most likely that the stakeholders in value chain will continue to struggle with major pricing pressures throughout the forecast period.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=107

Naturally enriched with healthy fatty acids, olive oil is widely preferred for its capability to support brain and heart health, and decelerate the aging process. It also helps combat breast cancer and can effectively address the inflammatory symptoms of degenerative diseases. Olive oil supports healthy functioning of gastrointestinal tract and curtails susceptibility to colon cancer. Moreover, the demand for olive oil persists due to its proven capability to prevent the chances of stroke.

Moisturizing and exfoliating properties of olive oil allow its usage across the beauty industry, whereas a wealth of health advantages enable it to be effectively used in a variety of food and beverage products. A recent research indicates that EVOO (extra virgin olive oil) helps preserve memory and reduces the chances of Alzheimer’s. Another study also reveals that substantial consumption of olive oil by men can potentially boost testosterone levels to a great extent. The report includes a heap of other advantages of olive oil that are anticipated to encourage consumption in the near future.

By product type, processed olive oil will spearhead the olive oil market with a notable value of more than three-fourth, and Europe is anticipated to remain the largest regional market for processed olive oil. On the other hand, research findings advocating the use of EVOO (extra virgin olive oil) will possibly help garner a slight uplift for the virgin olive oil segment through 2022. Premium product range in virgin and extra virgin olive oil will continue to pose a longstanding challenge to virgin olive oil sales. Based on distribution channel analysis, although modern trade currently reign supreme in terms of revenue generation, Ecommerce is likely to emerge the highest-potential distribution channel for olive oil in the long run. Individual franchise operators in the olive oil market are expected to adopt effective marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge and achieve an expanded value share in olive oil market.

For more interesting insights on other aspects of olive oil market and a detailed look into other facets of the global olive oil landscape, get in touch.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=107

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates